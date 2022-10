Madhya Pradesh | I accepted the challenge and I have lost almost 32 kgs. I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and told him and he was very happy to know about it. As promised, he has approved development plans worth Rs 2,300 crores for the region: Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya (17.10) https://t.co/0Xxv3P0rgo pic.twitter.com/CJe0BOpsvv