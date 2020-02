लेबर और चाइल्डबर्थ से जुड़ी इन बातों को क्या जानती हैं आप, पढ़ें- क्या कहती हैं ये एक्सपर्ट

View this post on Instagram

I wish someone had told me all this before. It would have helped! So here goes as part of #SuchetaShares my 5 things about Labor+Childbirth. 1. The pain is real 2. There is a lot of bleeding 3. There is something called a pee bag 4. Breastfeeding is a shocker ( more on next IGTV) 5. The best part..getting an epidural and C sec is painless and highly recommend it if you have a tough labor or complications. Hope the ladies can share more of your experiences so that more and more women can make informed choices.