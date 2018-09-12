View this post on Instagram

Thanku @theanshumanmalhotra for nominating me. Here is my story when I was 17. I was a 5’2″ girl who weighed almost 182 pounds. Also,I had a severe Acne vulgaris condition. I had the lowest self esteem any human could possibly have. Life for me wasn’t exactly the happiest place to live.I remember every person who has ever insulted me on how I looked. It was so depressing that I isolated myself, spent hours crying and cursing god for giving me this body. I will never forget the moment when i decided to want more for myself, to want to be better. I wanted to be fitter, healthier, I wanted to look like the girl we see on magazines, and most importantly I wanted to be happier. Hence, I started my journey. Moving forward, as I reduced fat, my confidence boosted. But, I wanted more. When I look back now, I always wanted to be fit, but somehow I got pressurised from the people of my profession. According to them I am still FAT ! This made me upset and I started running for weight loss like a crazy person. I tried almost all the crazy, fad diets that google suggests, LITERALLY. Failed. A friend once told me you have to understand your body type, this body makes you, YOU. Adore it rather than cursing it. Only then I realised how stupid I was. Obsessing over weight loss was just giving me stress. FAT was not that bad after all. I started listening to my body and not to people. I still am fat but at the same time I am FIT. And that’s all I wanted to be. Some people are not yet satisfied with how my body looks, humans are funny, satisfaction word is out of their dictionary. I used to tell my sister tht when I close my eyes and imagine someone named Roshni, I see a fat girl standing. Little did I know that the same fat girl would make me proud and happy. I am proud of my journey. Being healthy is so much more thn jst tht.Push yourself, dream bigger than imaginable and be relentless in your pursuit to accomplish it all. Let our stories inspire others #againstallodds #lovesonia I further nominate @arushi.handa.official @aarushiduttaofficial @durjoydatta @kabeerbhartiya @shrutisinhahaha @nibby31.official @imsharmagauravv @gauravalugh @priyankachopra nd every1 reading