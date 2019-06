पोस्ट प्रेग्नेंसी साइड इफेक्ट पर बोलीं सिंगर तुलसी कुमार, बताया कैसे घटाया अपना वजन

View this post on Instagram

There is nothing more fulfilling than being a mother. But it comes with its own challenges – One of them is carrying all the extra pounds 🤢 . Feels amazing to finally be back in shape after almost one n a half year of my son Shivaay’s birth . The journey of shedding weight has been a slow n gradual one for me as I went through a C -Sec but a regular exercise regime , determination n patience make u win over everything n anything 👋 To all new mommies out there If I Can , U all surely Can 🏃‍♀️ My motherhood inspired me to do this. #ConquerYourFears #NothingIsImpossible #tulsikumar 📸 @praveenbhat