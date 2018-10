मां बनने के बाद भी स्लिम और फिट हैं करीना कपूर, ऐसे मेंटेन रखती हैं वजन

View this post on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora workout is a Killer ! These two besties are setting some really high standards of Fitness ! Also dont miss out on the Fashion statement nails of #KareenaKapoorKhan #yellownails 💛💛💃💃💃💃#FitnessGoals #fitnessfirst #workout #momlife #gymlife #fitness #fit #corestrength #coreworkout #core #gym #gymshark #KareenaKapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #kareenakapoorworkout #fitnessmotivation