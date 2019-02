सुष्मिता सेन से जानिए सिर्फ स्ट्रेचिंग कर के कैसे रखा जा सकता है खुद को फिट

View this post on Instagram

An open mind in a closed body is still closed!😊💋 #strech everyday even if you don’t enjoy exercising much!! It helps in learning to be patient with ourselves & nurturing our body’s capacity!! Opening up the body results in happy hormones & even happier choices 😁💃🏻🎵 try it, be consistent & see for yourself!!! 👊 #sharing #mydiscipline #myway #happiness #flexibility #practice 💃🏻😊❤️ I love you guys!! #duggadugga 💋