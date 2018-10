View this post on Instagram

Thanks @arjunkapoor & @bhagyashree.online for the nomination. Like lovely @tahirakashyap i will also choose a leg workout. We generally run away from this but let’s do the lunges. I nominate @psbhumi @sanyamalhotra_ @aparshakti_khurana. Salute @ra_rathore for this fitness thread. #HumFitTohIndiaFit