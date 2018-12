वजन को मेंटेन रखने के लिए ये एक्सरसाइज करती हैं कंगना रनौत, आप भी कर सकते हैं ट्राय

View this post on Instagram

Sling and swing workout with #KanganaRanaut on the reformer. This is very challenging in an extremely fun way. The sling constantly pulls you back, adding resistance, and making you work harder to stabilise and engage each muscle! . . @team_kangana_ranaut . . #WeekendVibe #Strong #Kangana #pilateslovers #pilates #happyplace #PilatesGirl #pilatesbody #Bollywood #BollywoodFitness #namratapurohit