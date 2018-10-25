खुद को फिट रखने के लिए ये रुटीन फॉलो करती हैं निमरत कौर, आप भी कर सकते हैं ट्राय

View this post on Instagram

Baby steps towards the vast ocean of the oldest form of well being has been just the most rewarding decision of my recent past. On #InternationalYogaDay I thank my incredible teacher @anshukayoga for showing me the way and can’t wait for the rest of the journey to unfold !! #SummerSolstice #YogaForever🧘🏻‍♀️💕#WayOfLife #BornAgain #AppleWatch #Series3