ताज़ा खबर
 
  1. Hindi News
  2. जीवन-शैली
  3. खुद को फिट रखने के लिए ये रुटीन फॉलो करती हैं निमरत कौर, आप भी कर सकते हैं ट्राय

खुद को फिट रखने के लिए ये रुटीन फॉलो करती हैं निमरत कौर, आप भी कर सकते हैं ट्राय

अभिनेत्री निमरत कौर अपने फिटनेस रुटीन में कई तरह के वर्कआउट शामिल करती हैं जिससे वो अपने शरीर को तो फिट रखती ही हैं साथ ही अपने फैन्स को भा स्वस्थ रहने की प्रेरणा देती हैं।

Author नई दिल्ली | October 25, 2018 11:15 AM
निमरत कौर।(फोटो-बॉलीवुडहंगामा.कॉम)

आजकल बॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्रियां केवल अपने अभिनय के लिए ही नहीं बल्कि अपने वर्कआउट रुटीन के लिए भी सुर्खियों में रहती हैं। इन्ही एक्ट्रेसेज में निमरत कौर भी शामिल हैं। निमरत कौर पूरी तरह फिट और शेप्ड बॉडी रखने वाली अभिनेत्रियों में से एक हैं। निमरत अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर अपने वर्कआउट सेशन की वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं जिससे पता चलता है कि वह अपने फिटनेस रुटीन में कई तरह के वर्कआउट शामिल करती हैं जिन्हें आप भी ट्राय कर सकते हैं और फिट रह सकते हैं। चलिए देखते हैं कौन सा फिटनेस रुटीन फॉलो करती हैं निमरत कौर।

निमरत कौर शरीर को फिट और दिमाग को शांत रखने के लिए योग का अभ्यास करती हैं। नीचे दी गई कई तस्वीर में आप देख सकते हैं कि निमरत अलग-अलग योगासन करती नज़र आ रही हैं। ये तस्वीरें निमरत ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की हैं।

HOT DEALS

निमरत वृक्षासन का अभ्यास करती हैं। वृक्षासन निमरत को तनाव से लड़ने, वजन बढ़ने से रोकने और पैरों को मजबूत करने में मदद करते है। इसके अलावा, शीर्षासन भी उनकी लिस्ट में है। शीर्षासन करने के लिए आपको बहुत संतुलन और अभ्यास की जरुरत होती है। इसके अभ्यास से शरीर में रक्त संचार और पाचन बेहतर होता है।

फिल्म एयरलिफ्ट की अभिनेत्री निमरत योग के अलावा और भी एक्सरसाइज जैसे पिलेट्स, डेडलिफ्टस्, क्रॉसफिट ट्रेनिंग आदि करती हैं। नीचे वीडियो में निमरत कह रही हैं कि कॉम्बैट ट्रेनिंग उन्हें मजबूत बनाती है और यह सच भी है। ट्रेनिंग और वर्कआउट आपको मजबूत और सशक्त बनाने में मदद करता है।

सेलेब्रिटी फिटनेस ट्रेनर नम्रता पुरोहित निमरत कौर को वर्कआउट गोल्स प्राप्त करने के लिए पिलेट्स का अभ्यास करने में मदद करती हैं। पिलेट्स आपके शरीर के लचीलेपन को बढ़ाता है और कोर मसल्स को मजबूत बनाने में मदद करता है। तो आज ही आप भी निमरत का फिटनेस प्लान ट्राय कर सकते हैं।

Also Read

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

अपडेट
सबसे ज्‍यादा पढ़ी गई
जनसत्ता विशेष
अजीबो-गरीब खबरें