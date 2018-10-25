खुद को फिट रखने के लिए ये रुटीन फॉलो करती हैं निमरत कौर, आप भी कर सकते हैं ट्राय
अभिनेत्री निमरत कौर अपने फिटनेस रुटीन में कई तरह के वर्कआउट शामिल करती हैं जिससे वो अपने शरीर को तो फिट रखती ही हैं साथ ही अपने फैन्स को भा स्वस्थ रहने की प्रेरणा देती हैं।
आजकल बॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्रियां केवल अपने अभिनय के लिए ही नहीं बल्कि अपने वर्कआउट रुटीन के लिए भी सुर्खियों में रहती हैं। इन्ही एक्ट्रेसेज में निमरत कौर भी शामिल हैं। निमरत कौर पूरी तरह फिट और शेप्ड बॉडी रखने वाली अभिनेत्रियों में से एक हैं। निमरत अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर अपने वर्कआउट सेशन की वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं जिससे पता चलता है कि वह अपने फिटनेस रुटीन में कई तरह के वर्कआउट शामिल करती हैं जिन्हें आप भी ट्राय कर सकते हैं और फिट रह सकते हैं। चलिए देखते हैं कौन सा फिटनेस रुटीन फॉलो करती हैं निमरत कौर।
निमरत कौर शरीर को फिट और दिमाग को शांत रखने के लिए योग का अभ्यास करती हैं। नीचे दी गई कई तस्वीर में आप देख सकते हैं कि निमरत अलग-अलग योगासन करती नज़र आ रही हैं। ये तस्वीरें निमरत ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की हैं।
Baby steps towards the vast ocean of the oldest form of well being has been just the most rewarding decision of my recent past. On #InternationalYogaDay I thank my incredible teacher @anshukayoga for showing me the way and can’t wait for the rest of the journey to unfold !! #SummerSolstice #YogaForever🧘🏻♀️💕#WayOfLife #BornAgain #AppleWatch #Series3
निमरत वृक्षासन का अभ्यास करती हैं। वृक्षासन निमरत को तनाव से लड़ने, वजन बढ़ने से रोकने और पैरों को मजबूत करने में मदद करते है। इसके अलावा, शीर्षासन भी उनकी लिस्ट में है। शीर्षासन करने के लिए आपको बहुत संतुलन और अभ्यास की जरुरत होती है। इसके अभ्यास से शरीर में रक्त संचार और पाचन बेहतर होता है।
Unassisted, 6 minutes of a free headstand. A bit late to a party I was too afraid to enter. Easily one of the most exciting days of my life…@anshukayoga THANK YOU for all your patience, persistence and gentle strength. This feeling is incomparable…🤩🤸🏻♂️Eyes on the stars, feet on the…ummm nevermind !! On to the next ✨🦋#mindovermatter #freedombeyondfear
फिल्म एयरलिफ्ट की अभिनेत्री निमरत योग के अलावा और भी एक्सरसाइज जैसे पिलेट्स, डेडलिफ्टस्, क्रॉसफिट ट्रेनिंग आदि करती हैं। नीचे वीडियो में निमरत कह रही हैं कि कॉम्बैट ट्रेनिंग उन्हें मजबूत बनाती है और यह सच भी है। ट्रेनिंग और वर्कआउट आपको मजबूत और सशक्त बनाने में मदद करता है।
A labour of sweat, sacrifice and a promise of not giving yourself a choice. Have come a long way and have a much longer one to go. Eight weeks and counting… @cindy_jourdain @altbalaji with @repostapp ・・・ This #RepublicDay take charge and feel empowered – #freedomfromthepast @nimratofficial #proudofyousoldier #vandematram
@nimratofficial this is my favourite video ever.. simply for that amazing genuine energy and joy post getting the flip on the ladder barrel! I love it!! 😍😍❤️❤️ You did it!! Nothing is impossible!! . . . . #MondayMotivation #PilatesGirl #NimratKaur #fitnessmotivation #fitspiration #Love #Pilates #Fitness #Fit #Strong #Bollywood
#HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳👊🏼 CHALLENGE ACCEPTED supergirl @anshukayoga ! Thank you for putting me up to the task !! Also practically everyone’s challenged everyone already !! So here’s my little bit towards this amazing initiative by the Hon Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and everyone, everywhere who connects with this in any way, please join in and spread this like it must- wild fire 🔥💥!! #FitLifeHitLife #WayOfLife
सेलेब्रिटी फिटनेस ट्रेनर नम्रता पुरोहित निमरत कौर को वर्कआउट गोल्स प्राप्त करने के लिए पिलेट्स का अभ्यास करने में मदद करती हैं। पिलेट्स आपके शरीर के लचीलेपन को बढ़ाता है और कोर मसल्स को मजबूत बनाने में मदद करता है। तो आज ही आप भी निमरत का फिटनेस प्लान ट्राय कर सकते हैं।
