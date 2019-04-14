तमिल नववर्ष पर इन Wallpaper, Status और Photos के जरिए अपनों को दें शुभकामना

Happy Tamil New Year (Puthandu) 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: पुथंडु तमिल नववर्ष को कहा जाता है। साल 2019 में यह तमिल माह चिधिराई के पहले दिन मनाया जाता है। इस बार यह 14 अप्रैल 2019 को मनाया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर तमिल समुदाय के लोग पुट्टू वतुत्काका कहकर एक दूसरों को नए साल की शुभकामना देते हैं। तमिलनाडु के दक्षिण में कुछ लोग इस त्यौहार को चित्तिरै विशु के नाम से मनाते हैं। इस दिन घरों के प्रवेश द्वार पर रंगीन चावल के पाउडर से सुंदर रंगोली बनाते हैं।

पुथांडू के दिन शाम को 3 फलों (आम, केला और कटहल), पान के पत्ते और को एक बर्तन या ट्रे में सोने-चांदी के गहने, सिक्के, पैसे, फूल आदि को रखा जाता है। साथ ही इस दिन घरों में कच्चा आम, गुड़ और नीम के फूलों से त्योहार का खास डिश तैयार किया जाता है। इसके अलावा इस दिन ज्यादातर लोग अपने-अपने घरों में समय बिताते हैं।

नववर्ष पर पूजा के लिए थाली सजाई जाती है। जिसमें फलों, फूलों और अन्य शुभ वस्तुएं रखी जाती हैं। दक्षिण भारत के तामिलनाडु में इस त्योहार विशेष रूप से मनाया जाता है। इस क्रम में लोग दोस्तों और सगे-संबंधियों को तमिल नववर्ष की शुभकामना इमेज और संदेश भी भेजते हैं। तमिल नववर्ष पर आप भी अपने सगे-संबंधियों को शुभकामना संदेश भेज सकते हैं।

1. New Hopes…

New Aspirations…

New Dreams…

It’s a new beginning!

May all your dreams come true and give you the joy that you have always wished for!

Puthandu Vazthukal. Happy Puthandu 2019

2. The dawn is about to break,

To give light to a brighter road

Have a happier journey this year!

Wishing you a happy and prosperous year

Puthandu Vazthukal

3. On this Puthandu, let us promise to take a step forward to fulfill our hopes and dreams in our minds. Puthandu Vazthukal

4. Let this Tamil New Year 2019 be called as Hevilambi.

Let this year begin with hopes and inspiration.

Eniya Puthandu Vazthukal

5. Envision a dream to fulfil

Work on a plan to take action

Let your thoughts be guided in the right way

Happy Puthandu!