चावल के साथ दाल खाना नहीं है पसंद? आजमाएं ये डिश, सेलिब्रिटी न्यूट्रिशनिस्ट ने बताई रेसिपी

View this post on Instagram

Have you tried Metkut yet? Also known as – buknu/ menthittu/ parupu podi across India. What is it? A dry mixture of pulses and spices like haldi, soonth, etc. How to eat? Sprinkle on hot rice, add ghee and enjoy. (Can also add in curd and eat with Bhakri/ roti.) – Why? When mixed with rice it provides a complete amino acid profile in a no-fuss, easy preparation. Used as a substitute when you can’t eat or don’t feel like eating regular dal-rice. – Who can eat? 1. kids – Especially in age group 2-5 years. They naturally don’t feel like eating dal-rice and this is an age old recipe to ensure they get all the nutrition they need. More details in #Notesforhealthykids, age-wise section. 2. Patients – Those suffering from Chronic diseases or undergoing treatment for cancer e.g. Their appetite goes for a toss but this is easy on stomach and improves irritability and mood also. More details in Nutrition for cancer video on my FB or YouTube page. 3. Everyone – After long travel or when suffering from constipation, or just want a change. – Today is #worldpulsesday, a @unitednations global event to recognize the importance of Pulses. India had a rich diversity of Pulses (more than 65000 varieties) and an equally diverse methods of using them for different needs and occasions. They also fix Nitrogen back in the soil and prevents the usage of chemical fertilizers. Let’s bring the Pulses back on our plate (atleast 12 different pulses every year) and celebrate them in all their glory. For recipe of Metkut, check my mother’s post on her Insta page – @rekhadiwekar #pulses #metkut #riceisnice