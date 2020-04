View this post on Instagram

With a young and active child in the house, I know how important it is to keep the kids busy through this time. The energy that they spend doing their regular activities remains pent up inside with no release whatsoever! So, only sharing some ideas with all the parents out here to make sure that your child gets enough activity/exercise through the day. It’s very easy for the boredom to lead to irritation and restlessness, but it’s important that we become their friends and keep them company now, more than ever before. Do this for your health and wellness too, kids will see you setting a precedent and follow suit. @kiren.rijiju @fitindiaoff @thevinodchanna . . . . #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day5