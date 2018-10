फिटनेस पाने के लिए इन फिल्मी सितारों ने छोड़ दिया मांसाहार, बन गए प्योर वेजिटेरियन

View this post on Instagram

Excited about this challenge, thank you @tigerjackieshroff for nominating me! Kudos @ra_rathore for pushing India to becoming stronger. Here’s one of my favourite workout moves! I nominate @anilskapoor, @anandahuja, @arjunkapoor & @harshvardhankapoor. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge