इस दिवाली सेलिब्रिटीज़ की इन 6 हेयर स्टाइल को कर सकते हैं कॉपी

Mega Auditions for #Super dancer chapter 2 Outfit @babitamalkani jumpsuit , @surilyg jacket, @curiocottagejewelry earrings & ring and @amrapalijewels cuffs .Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @akanksha_kapur Make up by @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair: @amitthakur_hair #talent #judge #jumpsuitglam#greenliner