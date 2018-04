अर्जुन कपूर डाइट प्लान और वर्कआउट रूटीन: 22 की उम्र में 140kg था वजन, जानिए कैसे बनाए सिक्स पैक एब्स

#Repost @iamrichardlovatt with @repostapp ・・・ At the start of the year we could hardly complete one chin up! But moving on a few months with lots of blood, sweat and tears we are now smashing out 8-10 per set! And we are only just getting started @arjunkapoor @physiqueglobal #motivation #fitness #Bollywood #halfgirlfriend

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jun 10, 2016 at 12:25am PDT