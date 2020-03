कोरोना वायरस को लेकर बंद हैं जिम, कैटरीना कैफ फिट रहने के लिए घर पर ही कर रही हैं ये एक्सरसाइज

View this post on Instagram

#WorkoutatHome Can’t go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can 1⃣ Squat & Side Leg Lifts – 3 sets x 20 reps 2⃣ Reverse Lunge – 3 sets x 15 reps 3⃣ Situp – 3 sets x 20 reps 4⃣ Pushup – 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups) 5⃣ Plank to ‘T’ – 3 sets x 15 reps 6⃣ Mountain Climbers – 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets @reebokindia #reebok