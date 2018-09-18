ताज़ा खबर
 
  3. सरोगेसी से जुड़ी ये बातें नहीं जानते होंगे आप, सनी लियोनी से लेकर लीजा रे तक बन चुकी हैं सरोगेट मदर

सरोगेसी से जुड़ी ये बातें नहीं जानते होंगे आप, सनी लियोनी से लेकर लीजा रे तक बन चुकी हैं सरोगेट मदर

लीसा रे के अलावा बॉलीवुड में ऐसे कई स्टार्स हैं जो सरोगेसी के जरिए माता-पिता बन चुके हैं। बीते मार्च महीने में एक्ट्रेस सनी लियोनी और उनके पति डैनियल वेबर सरोगेसी के माध्यम से जुड़वां लड़कों के पेरेंट्स बने थे।

अपनी बेटियों के साथ लीसा रे की तस्वीर।(फोटो सोर्स- इंस्टाग्राम @lisaraniray)

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस लीज़ा रे दो बेटियों की मां बन गई हैं। उन्होंने सोमवार को अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर दोनों बेटियों के साथ तस्वीर शेयर कर यह जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने बेटियों का सूफी और सोलेल रखा है। लीजा और उनके पति जैसन सरोगेसी के जरिए माता-पिता बने हैं। बता दें लीसा मल्टीपल माइलोमा नामर कैंसर सर्वाइवर रही हैं, जिसके बारे में उन्हें साल 2009 पता चला था। यह प्लाज्मा कोशिकाओं के रूप में जाना जाने वाला कैंसर है। फिलहाल, अब वे पूरी तरह रिकवर कर चुकी हैं और स्वस्थ हैं लेकिन उन्हें हमेशा दवाइयों का सेवन करना होगा। इसी वजह से उनके लिए गर्भधारण करना आसान नहीं था। इसलिए उन्होंने सरोगेसी का सहारा लिया है। हालाकिं बॉलीवुड में लीसा के अलावा कई स्टार्स भी सरोगेसी के जरिए माता-पिता बन चुके हैं। बीते मार्च महीने में एक्ट्रेस सनी लियोनी और उनके पति डैनियल वेबर सरोगेसी के माध्यम से जुड़वां लड़कों के पेरेंट्स बने थे।

क्या है सरोगेसी?: सरोगेसी एक ऐसी जरिया है जिसमें ऐसी महिलाएं भी मां बन सकती हैं जो अपने गर्भ में भ्रूण का विकास कर पाने में सक्षम नहीं होतीं। इस प्रक्रिया में भ्रूण को किसी अन्य महिला के गर्भाशय में स्थानान्तरित कर दिया जाता है। जिस मां के गर्भ में भ्रूण बच्चे का रूप लेता है उसे सरोगेट मदर कहा जाता है। सरोगेसी दो प्रकार की होती है, एक ट्रेडिशनल सरोगेसी और दूसरी जेस्टेशनल सरोगेसी।

ट्रेडिशनल सरोगेसी: इसमें पिता के शुक्राणुओं को एक अन्य महिला के अंडाणुओं के साथ निषेचित किया जाता है। इसमें जैनेटिक संबंध सिर्फ पिता से होता है।

जेस्‍टेशनल सरोगेसी: जेस्‍टेशनल सरोगेसी में माता-पिता के अंडाणु और शुक्राणुओं का मेल परखनली विधि से करवा कर भ्रूण को सरोगेट मदर की बच्‍चेदानी में प्रत्‍यारोपित कर दिया जाता है। इसमें बच्‍चे का जैनेटिक संबंध माता-पिता दोनों से होता है।

भारत में सरोगेसी : 2008 में, सहायक प्रजनन प्रौद्योगिकी (एआरटी) (विनियमन) विधेयक का मसौदा तैयार किया गया था, लेकिन 2010 और 2014 में दो संशोधन के बाद भी, इसे संसद द्वारा पारित नहीं किया जा सका। 2016 सरोगेसी (विनियमन) विधेयक के मुताबिक शादी के पांच वर्ष बाद ही कपल सरोगेसी की मदद ले सकते हैं। जबकि अविवाहित, समलैंगिक, लिव इन और सिंगल पैरेंट्स को इसकी इजाजत नहीं है।

 

Courtesy @bombaytimes: ‘Lisa shared, “Every new phase of life challenges my openness and the ability to adapt with each new experience.” Lisa and Jason have named their daughters Sufi — the mystic — and Soleil — the French word for ‘sun’. They were born via surrogacy in Tbilisi, Georgia, in June. “It has been an arduous and interesting experience. Having been diagnosed with multiple myeloma (a form of blood cancer) in 2009, which requires me to be on a lifelong dose of medication, pre-empted the possibility for me to carry children myself. Fortunately, technology has progressed where there are choices and new possibilities for having children. My husband and I decided to pursue surrogacy. India was the obvious choice. We consulted a reputed fertility doctor, but a week before we could begin, India outlawed commercial surrogacy. We were crushed. While I understand the pressing need to regulate the industry and prevent exploitation of surrogate mothers, it was a case of literally throwing out the baby with the bath water. But, I was determined. My husband and I were advised we could continue the process in India and that there were ‘ways’. But we did not want to bring our children into the world under a cloud of uncertainty,” she said.’ Image @aligphoto MUH @jomakeupartist PR manager @bazinga_ent

ये हैं सरोगेसी के जरिए दुनिया में आए बॉलीवुड स्टार किड्स

