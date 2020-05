View this post on Instagram

Writing our memoir with @eliseloehnen has been a project in the making for over two years. Elise didn’t realize (or may have lol) that it was very deep therapy sessions fro @thebriebella and I. She help bring out so much pain and victory that we held deep down and never knew how to express it. In this memoir we share stories that we never have told before and how we became the heroes of our own stories. This book is very deep, honest, funny and loving. Pre order it today! Click link in bio. Can’t wait for you all to read it! And a huge thank you to @simonandschuster for the faith in my sister and I as well as Jennifer Joel and her team at ICM, thank you for your motivation to tell our story so we can inspire others and help others become heroes of their own stories too! #incomparable