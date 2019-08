View this post on Instagram

What an absolute giant of Indian cricket! Well done on an incredible achievement, @jalajsaxena51 #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals Repost from @jalajsaxena51… With seven wickets against India Red, I completed 300 wickets. Became the only player in the history of Indian Cricket who scored 6000 first class runs and took 300 wickets and never played for India. Also, the only player in last 14 years to achieve these numbers. #keepgrinding #indiancricket #bcci #teamindia