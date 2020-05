View this post on Instagram

Apne Crease me rehkar, this is an opportunity to do #GharSeSewa . If you live in Delhi & can make food at your home for minimum 100 people than please DM your name,phone num & area on Twitter to @SehwagFoundatn or @udayfoundation . Our volunteers will get in touch with you and make a schedule. Pick up capacity is limited, hence won’t be able to take many requests. But wherever you are, in your own capacity try and serve to whoever is in need, keeping in mind the rules set by authorities in your zones. Paristhiti jo bhi ho, Bhalai ki supply rukni nahi chahiye !#FeedWithLove #coronavirus