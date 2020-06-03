गर्भवती हथिनी की हत्या पर विराट कोहली बोले- बंद करो कायराना हरकत, खेल जगत ने कहा- भरने वाला है इंसान के पाप का घड़ा
विराट कोहली, सुरेश रैना, हरभजन सिंह, ऋषभ पंत, गीता फौगाट, बजरंग पुनिया, योगेश्वर दत्त समेत खेल बिरादरी ने केरल के मलप्पुरम में भूखी गर्भवती हथिनी की हत्या पर रोष जताया है। केरल के मलप्पुरम में कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने एक गर्भवती हथिनी को पटाखों भरा अनानास खिलाया। उसके बाद हाथिनी की मौत हो गई। मौत से पहले हथिनी 20 दिनों तक दर्द से कराहती रही। हथिनी का मुंह बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गया था। एक वन अधिकारी द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर हथिनी की मौत की दर्दनाक कहानी बयां करने के बाद इस घटना का पता चला। पुलिस ने अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।
यह खबर पता चलते ही विराट कोहली की एक्ट्रेस वाइफ अनुष्का शर्मा भी गुस्सा हो गईं। उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी में लिखा, ‘इसलिए हमें पशु क्रूरता के खिलाफ कठोर कानून की जरूरत है।’ उन्होंने इमोशनल कर देने वाला कार्टून शेयर किया और अपराधियों को सजा देने की अपील की। अनुष्का शर्मा ने @tedthestoner के पोस्ट को इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया।
फोटो में हथिनी अनानास के पास खड़ी थी। उसके पेट में हाथी का बच्चा दिख रहा है। फोटो में हथिनी बच्चे को बताती है, बेबी वे हमें खाना देते हैं। इस पर हाथी का बेबी मां से कहता है, इंसान कितने अच्छे होते हैं। अनुष्का ने अपनी पोस्ट में केरल के मुख्यमंत्री से आग्रह किया कि अपराधियों को खोजा जाए और इस जघन्य अपराध के लिए सजा दी जाए।
विराट कोहली ने लिखा, ‘केरल में जो हुआ उसे जानकर मैं बहुत हैरान हूं। आइए जानवरों के साथ प्यार से पेश आएं और इन कायराना हरकतों का अंत करें।’ टीम इंडिया के विकेटकीपर ऋषभ पंत इस घटना को सुनकर सिहर उठे। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर पूछा, ‘केरल में गर्भवती हथिनी की खबर पढ़कर दिल टूट गया है। अवाक हूं और क्रोधित भी हूं। कोई इतना निर्दयी कैसे हो सकता है। उम्मीद है कि दोषियों को कड़ी सजा दी जाएगी।’
Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let’s treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts. pic.twitter.com/3oIVZASpag
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2020
ऐसा प्रतीत हो रहा है मानव जाति के पापों का घड़ा भरने वाला है !! पुरी मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली घटना !!!!#Elephant pic.twitter.com/dpGUZnYeet
— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) June 3, 2020
Another shameful act of Human Cruelty. It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal.
Severe action must be taken against the culprit by @CMOKerala who fed the cracker filled pineapple to the innocent.
We believed you, You betrayed us#RIPHumanity #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/FRH6cIatDz
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 3, 2020
मानव के छल-कपट का एक और उदाहरण जो आपको एहसास दिलाता है कि मानव भरोसे के लायक नहीं है …. मैं इंसान के खोखले अस्तित्व देख रोता हूं, इंसानियत फिर से हार गयी । #keralaelephant #Elephant pic.twitter.com/K1c1YnOses
— Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) June 3, 2020
Heartbroken, speechless, angry & shocked to read the news about the pregnant elephant in Kerala. How can anyone be so cruel. Hope the guilty are punished severely. pic.twitter.com/YKFCrrKPwZ
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 3, 2020
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @tedthestoner . We all would urge @cmokerala to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice for this heinous crime. • A pregnant elephant was fed cracker stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river. We keep searching for monsters hoping they would be having the devil’s horns on their heads. But look around you, the monsters walk beside you. This elephant was going to give birth 18-20 months later. Even after the elephant was injured, she did not crush a single home or hurt a single human being. She just stood in a river because of the excruciating pain and passed away without hurting a single soul. From anybody who throws stones at a stray dog to anybody hurting a living soul, choose one face. A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past. This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being. To hurt someone is not human. Just stricter laws won’t help. We need a decent execution of the law too. Until the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these wicked monsters will never fear the law. Though it’s a difficult task, I hope they are able to find out the one who committed this crime and punish them accordingly. Artwork by Bratuti.
ऐसा प्रतीत हो रहा है मानव जाति के पापों का घड़ा भरने वाला है !! पुरी मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली घटना !!!!#Elephant pic.twitter.com/jpeIM7xLwk
— geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) June 3, 2020
