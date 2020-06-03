विराट कोहली, सुरेश रैना, हरभजन सिंह, ऋषभ पंत, गीता फौगाट, बजरंग पुनिया, योगेश्वर दत्त समेत खेल बिरादरी ने केरल के मलप्पुरम में भूखी गर्भवती हथिनी की हत्या पर रोष जताया है। केरल के मलप्पुरम में कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने एक गर्भवती हथिनी को पटाखों भरा अनानास खिलाया। उसके बाद हाथिनी की मौत हो गई। मौत से पहले हथिनी 20 दिनों तक दर्द से कराहती रही। हथिनी का मुंह बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गया था। एक वन अधिकारी द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर हथिनी की मौत की दर्दनाक कहानी बयां करने के बाद इस घटना का पता चला। पुलिस ने अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

यह खबर पता चलते ही विराट कोहली की एक्ट्रेस वाइफ अनुष्का शर्मा भी गुस्सा हो गईं। उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी में लिखा, ‘इसलिए हमें पशु क्रूरता के खिलाफ कठोर कानून की जरूरत है।’ उन्होंने इमोशनल कर देने वाला कार्टून शेयर किया और अपराधियों को सजा देने की अपील की। अनुष्का शर्मा ने @tedthestoner के पोस्ट को इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया।

फोटो में हथिनी अनानास के पास खड़ी थी। उसके पेट में हाथी का बच्चा दिख रहा है। फोटो में हथिनी बच्चे को बताती है, बेबी वे हमें खाना देते हैं। इस पर हाथी का बेबी मां से कहता है, इंसान कितने अच्छे होते हैं। अनुष्का ने अपनी पोस्ट में केरल के मुख्यमंत्री से आग्रह किया कि अपराधियों को खोजा जाए और इस जघन्य अपराध के लिए सजा दी जाए।

विराट कोहली ने लिखा, ‘केरल में जो हुआ उसे जानकर मैं बहुत हैरान हूं। आइए जानवरों के साथ प्यार से पेश आएं और इन कायराना हरकतों का अंत करें।’ टीम इंडिया के विकेटकीपर ऋषभ पंत इस घटना को सुनकर सिहर उठे। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर पूछा, ‘केरल में गर्भवती हथिनी की खबर पढ़कर दिल टूट गया है। अवाक हूं और क्रोधित भी हूं। कोई इतना निर्दयी कैसे हो सकता है। उम्मीद है कि दोषियों को कड़ी सजा दी जाएगी।’

Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let’s treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts. pic.twitter.com/3oIVZASpag

Another shameful act of Human Cruelty. It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal.

Severe action must be taken against the culprit by @CMOKerala who fed the cracker filled pineapple to the innocent.

We believed you, You betrayed us#RIPHumanity #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/FRH6cIatDz

— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 3, 2020