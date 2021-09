Emma Raducanu’s 20 #USOpen sets from qualifying through the final:



61 62

63 75

61 64

62 63

62 64

60 61

62 61

63 64

61 64

64 63



Raducanu made her WTA MD in June. Wimbledon was her 1st Slam MD. US Open her 2nd. Never played a Top 40 player until New York.