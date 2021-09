#SILVER for #IND !



A new Asian Record for Praveen Kumar as he jumps 2.07m in Men’s High Jump T64! ? #GBR's Jonathan Broom-Edwards wins #gold!



??'s medal tally is now up to 1⃣1⃣! #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/uzyjEZ1Qe2