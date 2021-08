GOLD MEDAL ALERT ?



WR ▶️WR ▶️WR



Yes this is how it happened Indian Sumit Antil wins the Gold Medal ? at Javelin Throw F64 Category



✨Third Gold in Javelin

✨First Athletics Gold #TokyoParalympics

✨Betters WR of 62.88 ⏩66.95⏩68.08⏩68.55pic.twitter.com/TMo3r9AQvD