Along with the players, coaches also play a big role in making a team successful. His experience and discipline enhance both the game and the player. When it comes to cricket, the role of coaches is very important, from the selection of the team to the players and work to improve the technique.

इसलिए कोच पर भी टीमें काफी पैसा खर्च करती हैं। कमाई के लिहाज से देखें तो कोच की तनख्वाह भी कुछ कम नहीं है लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि आखिर कौन सी टीम अपने कोच पर कितना पैसा खर्च करती है और कमाई के मामले में किस टीम के कोच का नाम सबसे ऊपर आता है।

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) की बात करें तो उसे दुनिया की अमीर क्रिकेट संस्थाओं में गिना जाता है। वहीं, टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री की बात करें तो वो दुनिया के सबसे अमीर क्रिकेट कोच भी हैं। यही नहीं उनकी और बाकी टीमों के कोचों की कमाई के बीच बड़ा अंतर भी है।

The World Champion is three times more than the coach of the team: Talking about the current cricket champion England, Trevor Bellis, the coach of this team gets about 3.73 crore rupees annually, while talking about the coach of Australia Justin Langer, he gets about 4.66 crores. But speaking of Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri, his earning is around Rs 9.7 crore. This is almost three times more than the coach of England and two times more than the coach of Australia.

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ लिंक्डइन पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

