वर्ल्ड चैंपियन इंग्लैंड के ट्रेवर बेलिस से तीन गुना ज्यादा है रवि शास्त्री की सैलरी, हैं दुनिया के सबसे महंगे कोच

Ravi Shastri Sallary: भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) की बात करें तो उसे दुनिया की अमीर क्रिकेट संस्थाओं में गिना जाता है। वहीं, टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री की बात करें तो वो दुनिया के सबसे अमीर क्रिकेट कोच भी हैं।

September 17, 2019
इसलिए कोच पर भी टीमें काफी पैसा खर्च करती हैं। कमाई के लिहाज से देखें तो कोच की तनख्वाह भी कुछ कम नहीं है लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि आखिर कौन सी टीम अपने कोच पर कितना पैसा खर्च करती है और कमाई के मामले में किस टीम के कोच का नाम सबसे ऊपर आता है।

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) की बात करें तो उसे दुनिया की अमीर क्रिकेट संस्थाओं में गिना जाता है। वहीं, टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री की बात करें तो वो दुनिया के सबसे अमीर क्रिकेट कोच भी हैं। यही नहीं उनकी और बाकी टीमों के कोचों की कमाई के बीच बड़ा अंतर भी है।

The World Champion is three times more than the coach of the team: Talking about the current cricket champion England, Trevor Bellis, the coach of this team gets about 3.73 crore rupees annually, while talking about the coach of Australia Justin Langer, he gets about 4.66 crores. But speaking of Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri, his earning is around Rs 9.7 crore. This is almost three times more than the coach of England and two times more than the coach of Australia.

