Steve Smith is the first player to reach 8000 Test runs with an average over 60 (60.1 when he reached 8000).

Previous highest: Sobers 59.2.

Others to reach 8000 averaging over 55: Tendulkar 57.9; Dravid 57.5; Sangakkara 57.1; Kallis 56.7; Ponting 56.3; Miandad 55.9.