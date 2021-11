? ANNOUNCEMENT ?



Sanjay Bangar, former interim head coach of #TeamIndia and batting consultant for RCB, is all set to #PlayBold as the new head coach of RCB for the next two years.



Congratulations, Coach Sanjay! We wish you all the success.#WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/AoYaKIrp5T