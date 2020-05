View this post on Instagram

It’s an honor to win the Fed cup Heart award as the first Indian .. I dedicate this award to the entire country and to all my fans and thank everyone for voting for me .. hope to bring more laurels to the country in the future .. I want to donate the money that I get from this award to the CM relief Fund as the world is going through very difficult times with the virus .. thank you all 🙏🏽❤️