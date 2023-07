?️ ???? ??????? ? ??? ????? ???



Revisiting his iconic 5⃣ sixes off 5⃣ balls ?

The joy of Asian Games call-up ?

Feeling of being called 'Lord' ?



WATCH @rinkusingh235 talk about it all ?? – By @jigsactin | #Deodhartrophy https://t.co/Tx8P37sqqC pic.twitter.com/qU8dyitoTI