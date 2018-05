Pro Kabaddi 2018 Auction LIVE, PKL Auction 2018 Players Live Streaming: फजल अत्राचली को पछाड़ दीपक हु्ड्डा बने इतिहास के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी

Fazel Atrachali became the most expensive player in #VivoProKabaddi history some time back, but this record could be broken too, as the Indian 'big guns' go under the 🔨! Don't miss the #VivoProKabaddiAuction LIVE, NOW on Star Sports 2/2HD/1 Hindi/1HD HindI and Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/hi6tP4pzxu