Happy teachers day Papa💕 Thanks for always supporting me. whenever I feel low, I always call you and you make me feel so good, I forget all my problems. I know u love me alot, beacause for everyone I may be a person but for you I know I'm your world. You pamper me so much, thoda gussa bhi karte ho😝 but that's okay, because I know vo bhi pyar vala hi hota hai😛 and the Best feeling is when you smile, I can do anything for that smile, It always makes my day, and There is no one who can take your place. Thank you for being with me always. You always know when to offer me advice and when simply to wipe my tears. Thanks for everything dad❤️