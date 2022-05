ONE FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS ✍️ ?



⚔️@nikhat_zareen continues her golden streak (from Nationals 2021) & becomes the only 5️⃣th ??woman boxer to win?medal at World Championships?



Well done, world champion!??‍♂️?@AjaySingh_SG#ibawwchs2022#IstanbulBoxing#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/wjs1mSKGVX