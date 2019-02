View this post on Instagram

For the world its yey !!! IPL is coming , for cricketers and their family OMG IPL is coming !! Log Tickets le liye phone karenge , Tickets maangege , tickets – tickets – tickets 😂😂😂😂 @ishant.sharma29 @divya4india @manishkumar5967 @prashantisingh @akankshasingh4 @vikrant_solanki__ @rajeev1717 @gaurav_chh 😜@anuj