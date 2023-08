Emotions after maiden call-up ?

Giving ? percent with the bat ?

Favourite song ?



We caught up with #TeamIndia Debutant @TilakV9 before the start of the #WIvIND T20I series ??



WATCH his full conversation with @ishankishan51 ?? – By @ameyatilak https://t.co/vqZG1Kabwx pic.twitter.com/5a405KR3kP