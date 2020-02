View this post on Instagram

Creative with my looks, creative with my CV! What does your CV look like? Follow @break_the_beard, take a screenshot of the template, edit it on your story and share your CV on your profile! #BreakTheBeard #ShareYourCV #StayGroomed #RAshwin #Cricket #CricketNews #India #BleedBlue #MoBro #MoWisdom #FeelFresh #GroomedIsIn #CricketMemes