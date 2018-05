IPL 2018: राजस्थान रॉयल्स को झटका, इस दिग्गज ने छोड़ा टीम का साथ

Unfortunately my last day being involved with the @rajasthanroyals today as I head back to Australia tmrw ! It’s been great fun being back involved with the #IPL as I had forgotten how intense, wonderful and great this tournament is. What have I learnt ? The modern day batsman in this form of the game have evolved into terrific innovative players with tremendous power. The bowlers need a more aggressive mindset & to think how am I getting the batsman out rather than think containment first. The ground fielding is super athletic & has improved out of sight – but the overall catching can still improve ! Lastly, a few thoughts looking ahead ! @josbuttler has to play Test Match cricket for England as he’s a quality player & what a difference he could make to the England test side ! Mr Root should demand he be picked. I’ve really enjoyed his compnay as he’s a quality person too. @stokesy is someone you want in the trenches with you & has a quality work ethic. I’m looking forward to seeing him back playing international cricket, he’s a bloody good man ! @shortyjnr23 will become an awesome all round cricketer for Australia & will surprise people with his bowling. @imsanjusamson will be the next big Indian superstar batsman along with Pant & J Archer will soon be the best fast bowler in the world !! Come on the Royals #hallabol

