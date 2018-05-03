दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स के युवा बल्लेबाज पृथ्वी शॉ राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ आक्रमक बल्लेबाजी कर सोशल मीडिया में छाए हुए हैं। लोग उनकी बल्लेबाजी की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि पारी की शुरुआत करने मैदान पर उतरे पृथ्वी के तेवर शुरू से ही आक्रमक नजर आने लगे थे। उन्होंने महज 25 गेंदों में 47 रनों की पारी खेल टीम को मजबूत स्कोर की दहलीज तक पहुंचाया। पृथ्वी ने पारी के दौरा चार छक्के लगाए तो चार चौके भी उनके खाते में गए। दिल्ली के इस खिलाड़ी की धमाकेदार बल्लेबाजी पर सारंग लिखते हैं, ‘ये है उनका सीवी। पृथ्वी शॉ ने 10 फर्स्ट क्लास मैचों में पांच शतक मारे हैं। उन्होंने रणजी और दिलीप ट्रॉफी के डेब्यू में भी शतक जड़ा है। साल 2013 में स्कूल क्रिकेट में वह 546 रन बना चुके हैं। पृथ्वी विश्व कप विजेता टीम के कप्तान हैं।’

अयाज मेमन लिखते हैं, ‘पृथ्वी शॉ को शुरुआत में प्लेइंग इलेवन में नहीं चुना गया। लेकिन अब उन्हें टीम से बाहर नहीं रखा जा सकता है।’ ट्विटर यूजर प्रशांत लिखते हैं, ‘स्वीकार करते हैं। पृथ्वी शॉ भारतीय क्रिकेट में अगले बड़े खिलाड़ी होने वाले हैं। क्या पारी खेली है आज।’ सुरेश भारद्वाज लिखते हैं, ‘पृथ्वी अंतर्राष्टीय क्रिकेट के लिए तैयार हैं। उन्हें जल्द ही तीनों प्रारूपों में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करना चाहिए।’ एक कमेंट में लिखा गया कि पृथ्वी शॉ को अगला कोहली बनने के लिए बस बॉलीवुड से एक लड़की से शादी करने की जरुरत है।

यहां देखें अन्य ट्वीट्स-

Not sure if #DD will be remembered much this IPL. But surely we got to thank them for letting Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer go there, deliver and get noticed. #DDvRR — Prabhu ‏ (@Cricprabhu) May 2, 2018

Promising Indian talent on the rise – teenager Prithvi Shaw Superb cameo 47(25), superb boundary hitting.. #DDvRR #RRvsDD — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 2, 2018

Only thing Prithvi Shaw needs is to to get married to a bollywood girl to be the next Kohli. Admit it. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 2, 2018

High back lift. Free flowing downswing. No inhibitions in going aerial. Sky is the limit for Prithvi in shorter formats #DDvRR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 2, 2018

All hail Rishabh Pant,his hunger to score more and more through his impeccable power hitting is an absolute delight to watch.Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were equally helpful.Good to see Indian talents shaping their careers with IPL.Hope for a match and victory out there #DDvRR — Vijeth Balila (@vijethbalila) May 2, 2018

Prithvi Shaw is tailor made for international cricket. He would and he should represent India in all 3 formats sooner than later. Another of batsman from India to join the elite band of batsmen, the country has been churning since Tendulkar.#SayItLikeModi#DDvRR — Suyash Bharadwaj (@Suyash75) May 2, 2018

Admit It ! Prithvi Shaw Is Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket What An Inning Today #DDvRR pic.twitter.com/ysKSt4SgG8 — Prashant Pareek (@prashan23S) May 2, 2018

Prithvi Shaw wasn’t an early pick in the playing XI, but now he simply can’t be kept out. Amazing strokeplay by the young man from Mumbai — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 2, 2018

Prithvi Shaw is a class act!

Wonderful to see him do so well. His CV: – In 10 FC games has 5 tons

– Scored a ton on his Ranji and Duleep Trophy debuts

– Scored 546 in a school game in 2013

– World Cup winning captain #DDvRR — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) May 2, 2018

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

