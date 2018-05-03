ताज़ा खबर
 
IPL 2018, DD vs RR: पृथ्‍वी शॉ ने 25 गेंदों में ठोके 47 रन, बड़े-बड़ों को बनाया दीवाना

पहले बल्लेबाजी के लिए मैदान में उतरी दिल्ली की टीम ने बारिश के चलते 17.1 ओवर में छह विकेट के नुकसान पर 196 रन बनाए। इसमें सबसे अधिक रन पंत ने बनाए, जिन्होंने महज 29 गेंदों में 69 रन बना डाले
पारी की शुरुआत करने मैदान पर उतरे पृथ्वी के तेवर शुरू से ही आक्रमक नजर आने लगे थे। उन्होंने महज 25 गेंदों में 47 रनों की पारी खेल टीम को मजबूत स्कोर की दहलीज तक पहुंचाया। (पीटीआई फोटो)

दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स के युवा बल्लेबाज पृथ्वी शॉ राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ आक्रमक बल्लेबाजी कर सोशल मीडिया में छाए हुए हैं। लोग उनकी बल्लेबाजी की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि पारी की शुरुआत करने मैदान पर उतरे पृथ्वी के तेवर शुरू से ही आक्रमक नजर आने लगे थे। उन्होंने महज 25 गेंदों में 47 रनों की पारी खेल टीम को मजबूत स्कोर की दहलीज तक पहुंचाया। पृथ्वी ने पारी के दौरा चार छक्के लगाए तो चार चौके भी उनके खाते में गए। दिल्ली के इस खिलाड़ी की धमाकेदार बल्लेबाजी पर सारंग लिखते हैं, ‘ये है उनका सीवी। पृथ्वी शॉ ने 10 फर्स्ट क्लास मैचों में पांच शतक मारे हैं। उन्होंने रणजी और दिलीप ट्रॉफी के डेब्यू में भी शतक जड़ा है। साल 2013 में स्कूल क्रिकेट में वह 546 रन बना चुके हैं। पृथ्वी विश्व कप विजेता टीम के कप्तान हैं।’

अयाज मेमन लिखते हैं, ‘पृथ्वी शॉ को शुरुआत में प्लेइंग इलेवन में नहीं चुना गया। लेकिन अब उन्हें टीम से बाहर नहीं रखा जा सकता है।’ ट्विटर यूजर प्रशांत लिखते हैं, ‘स्वीकार करते हैं। पृथ्वी शॉ भारतीय क्रिकेट में अगले बड़े खिलाड़ी होने वाले हैं। क्या पारी खेली है आज।’ सुरेश भारद्वाज लिखते हैं, ‘पृथ्वी अंतर्राष्टीय क्रिकेट के लिए तैयार हैं। उन्हें जल्द ही तीनों प्रारूपों में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करना चाहिए।’ एक कमेंट में लिखा गया कि पृथ्वी शॉ को अगला कोहली बनने के लिए बस बॉलीवुड से एक लड़की से शादी करने की जरुरत है।

यहां देखें अन्य ट्वीट्स-

 

