View this post on Instagram

@indiancricketteam spinner @kuldeep_18 takes on the fans Q & A.Scroll down for questions, swipe left for the answers 1- Some words about @mahi7781 bhai? 2- Your favourite food? 3- Tell us who is your favourite cricketer? 4- If not a cricketer what do you think you would have become? 5 – A batsman from the past you would love to bowl at? 6- A country you love to tour? 7- Reason behind your jersey number ? 8- Favourite opponent?⁣⁣ 9 – Who inspired you to take up cricket? 10- The best footballer in the @indiancricketeam? #indiancricketheroes #cricket