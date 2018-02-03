ताज़ा खबर
 
U19 World Cup 2018 Final, Ind vs Aus U19: वर्ल्ड चैंपियन बनी टीम इंडिया: कुमार विश्वास ने खिलाड़ियों को बताया ‘सिंह शावक’, ‘द्रोणाचार्य द्रविड़’ को भी किया सलाम

U19 World Cup 2018 final Date, India vs Australia U19 final( इंडिया वर्सेज ऑस्ट्रेलिया अंडर 19 वर्ल्ड कप 2018): बीसीसीआई ने विजेता टीम को पर पैसों की भी बरसात कर दी है, जिसमें हेड कोच राहुल द्रविड को 50 लाख, सभी खिलाड़ियों को 20-20 लाख वहीं सपोर्ट स्टाफ को 20 लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा की गई है।
वर्ल्ड कप जीतने के बाद जश्न मनाती टीम इंडिया। (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को अंडर-19 विश्व कप के फाइनल मुकाबले में 8 विकेट से धूल चटा चौथी बार खिताब पर कब्जा किया। इसके साथ ही टीम इंडिया को बधाइयों का तांता लग गया। जहां एक ओर विश्व के महानतम क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने वीडियो शेयर कर युवा खिलाड़ियों को बधाई दी वहीं कुमार विश्वास ने टीम इंडिया को ‘सिंह शावक’ और कोच राहुल द्रविड को ‘द्रोणाचार्य द्रविड़’ तक बता डाला। कुमार विश्वास ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा – उम्र कोई हो अव्वल हम हैं, एकबार फिर जतलाया… सिंह शावकों ने दुनिया को, भारत का दम दिखलाया !…

बता दें कि सलामी बल्लेबाज मंजोत कालरा की शतकीय पारी की बदौलत न्यूजीलैंड के बे ओवल मैदान पर अंडर-19 विश्व कप के फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को आठ विकेट से हराकर चौथी बार खिताब अपने नाम किया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया द्वारा दिए गए 217 रनों के लक्ष्य को भारत ने मंजोत कालरा के 101 रनों की बदौलत 38.5 ओवरों में आठ विकेट रहते ही हासिल कर लिया। कालरा के अलावा भारत के लिए शुभमन गिल ने 31 और विकेटकीपर हार्विक देसाई ने 47 रन बनाए।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया खिताबी मुकाबले में पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 47.2 ओवरों में 216 रनों पर सिमट गई। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए जोनाथन मेर्लो ने 76 और परम उप्पल ने 34 रनों का योगदान दिया। भारतीय गेंजबाज शिवा सिंह, नागरकोटी, पोरेल और रॉय को 2-2 विकेट मिले।

इसके साथ ही बीसीसीआई ने विजेता टीम को पर पैसों की भी बरसात कर दी है, जिसमें हेड कोच राहुल द्रविड को 50 लाख, सभी खिलाड़ियों को 20-20 लाख वहीं सपोर्ट स्टाफ को 20 लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा की गई है। भारत अंडर-19 में चार बार विश्व कप जीतने वाली इकलौती टीम बन गई है।

