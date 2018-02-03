U19 World Cup 2018 Final, Ind vs Aus U19: वर्ल्ड चैंपियन बनी टीम इंडिया: कुमार विश्वास ने खिलाड़ियों को बताया ‘सिंह शावक’, ‘द्रोणाचार्य द्रविड़’ को भी किया सलाम

भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को अंडर-19 विश्व कप के फाइनल मुकाबले में 8 विकेट से धूल चटा चौथी बार खिताब पर कब्जा किया। इसके साथ ही टीम इंडिया को बधाइयों का तांता लग गया। जहां एक ओर विश्व के महानतम क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने वीडियो शेयर कर युवा खिलाड़ियों को बधाई दी वहीं कुमार विश्वास ने टीम इंडिया को ‘सिंह शावक’ और कोच राहुल द्रविड को ‘द्रोणाचार्य द्रविड़’ तक बता डाला। कुमार विश्वास ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा – उम्र कोई हो अव्वल हम हैं, एकबार फिर जतलाया… सिंह शावकों ने दुनिया को, भारत का दम दिखलाया !…

बता दें कि सलामी बल्लेबाज मंजोत कालरा की शतकीय पारी की बदौलत न्यूजीलैंड के बे ओवल मैदान पर अंडर-19 विश्व कप के फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को आठ विकेट से हराकर चौथी बार खिताब अपने नाम किया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया द्वारा दिए गए 217 रनों के लक्ष्य को भारत ने मंजोत कालरा के 101 रनों की बदौलत 38.5 ओवरों में आठ विकेट रहते ही हासिल कर लिया। कालरा के अलावा भारत के लिए शुभमन गिल ने 31 और विकेटकीपर हार्विक देसाई ने 47 रन बनाए।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया खिताबी मुकाबले में पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 47.2 ओवरों में 216 रनों पर सिमट गई। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए जोनाथन मेर्लो ने 76 और परम उप्पल ने 34 रनों का योगदान दिया। भारतीय गेंजबाज शिवा सिंह, नागरकोटी, पोरेल और रॉय को 2-2 विकेट मिले।

Join us LIVE on the Bay Oval as we follow India’s celebrations after lifting the #U19CWC trophy! https://t.co/BhpC4lirNe — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2018

इसके साथ ही बीसीसीआई ने विजेता टीम को पर पैसों की भी बरसात कर दी है, जिसमें हेड कोच राहुल द्रविड को 50 लाख, सभी खिलाड़ियों को 20-20 लाख वहीं सपोर्ट स्टाफ को 20 लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा की गई है। भारत अंडर-19 में चार बार विश्व कप जीतने वाली इकलौती टीम बन गई है।

WITH GREAT TEAM WORK, BIG DREAMS WORK. Congratulations to our WORLD CHAMPIONS!! We are proud of you. A big congratulations to Rahul and Paras for their guidance. #ICCU19CWC #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/w0heorY8g6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2018

A big congratulations to the young guns of Indian cricket on winning the under19 Cricket World Cup !! #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/k3gmNWNTei — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) February 3, 2018

Well Done, India. So proud. So happy for Dravid. This is not just a win…this is the story of Indian dominance throughout the tournament. #INDvAUS #U19CWC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2018

Congratulations to the Indian cricket team, captain Prithvi Shaw & coach Rahul Dravid on winning the #U19CWC . Our boys outplayed the opponents by exhibiting great determination and wonderful cricketing skills. The #BoysInBlue have made the country proud again. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 3, 2018

Congratulations @U19ICT winning the @ICC U-19 world cup !

A brilliant 100 by Manjot Kalra in world cup final is a special one ! Congratulations to entire team for Emphatic performance & remaining unbeaten through out the tournament !

India is proud of you !

#U19CWC! — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 3, 2018

Soaring high and how! What a win in the #U19CWC. Congratulations boys! — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) February 3, 2018

