5⃣2⃣ Runs

2⃣9⃣ Balls

4⃣ Fours

4⃣ Sixes@13richaghosh etched her name in record books as she became the fastest Indian to score a WODI Fifty in 2⃣6⃣ balls. ? ?#TeamIndia | #NZWvINDW



Scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/zyllD1fXxU pic.twitter.com/3w1q4dXEzN