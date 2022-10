B. O. O. M! ⚡️ ⚡️@ishankishan51 went aerial & did that with some might! ? ? #TeamIndia



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/6pFItKAJW7



Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia. pic.twitter.com/vsne3WHFQq