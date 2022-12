??? ???? ??? ??????? ?



Umran Malik announced himself to the Bangladeshi batters with a sizzling 1️⃣st over that left even the experienced Shakib Al Hasan all over the place ??



Rate this first over in 1️⃣ word.#SonySportsNetwork #UmranMalik #BANvIND #AsliSher pic.twitter.com/1MGjybZ2lR