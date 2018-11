View this post on Instagram

We’re on our way to the semi-finals.. and it’s time to back Team India to bring home the World Cup! #JerseyKnowsNoGender💪 I nominate @RishabPant, @NehwalSaina, @chetri_sunil11 and all of you to join in. Wear your jerseys and strike the pose to cheer them on! 👍 #UberIndia #WT20 #TheRoadSheMade