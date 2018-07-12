FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final, Croatia vs England: पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंचा क्रोएशिया, इंग्लैंड को 2-1 से हराया
FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final, Croatia vs England: फीफा वर्ल्ड कप-2018 के दूसरे सेमीफाइनल मैच में क्रोएशिया का सामना इंग्लैंड से हो रहा था। जिसमें क्रोएशिया ने इंग्लैंड को 2-1 से हराकर पहली बार फाइनल में जगह बना ली है।
FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final, Croatia vs England: फीफा वर्ल्ड कप-2018 के दूसरे सेमीफाइनल मैच में क्रोएशिया का सामना इंग्लैंड से हो रहा था। जिसमें क्रोएशिया ने इंग्लैंड को 2-1 से हराकर पहली बार फाइनल में जगह बना ली है। पहले हाफ में ही 1-0 की बढ़त बनाने के बाद भी इंग्लैंड यह मुकाबला हार गया। वहीं क्रोएशिया ने दूसरे हाफ में शानदार वापसी की और मैच भी जीता। इंग्लैंड की ओर से ट्रिपियर ने पहला गोल दागा।
5वें मिनट में मिले फ्री किक का फायदा उठाते हुए ट्रिपियर ने डाइरेक्ट गोल कर इंग्लैंड की टीम को बढ़त दिला दी थी। लेकिन दूसरे हाफ में इंग्लैंड बढ़त को बरकरार नहीं रख सका। 68वें मिनट में क्रोएशिया के इवान पेरिसिक ने शानदार गोल दाग कर मुकाबला बराबरी पर ला दिया। इसके बाद अतिरिक्त समय में क्रोएशिया के लिए मारियो मांजुकिक ने दूसरा गोल दागकर मैच बदल दिया। अपने अप्रत्याशित प्रदर्शन से सभी को चौंका देने वाली इंग्लैंड की टीम 28 साल बाद पहले विश्व कप सेमीफाइनल में उतरी थी।
Croatia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 2nd Semi Final
Semifinal | 11 Jul
Luzhniki Stadium
Croatia
- 68’ Ivan Perisic
- 109’ Mario Mandzukic
England
- 5’ Kieran Trippier
- Croatia
- Key Stats
- England
- 2
- Goals
- 1
- 22
- TOTAL SHOTS
- 11
- 55
- BALL POSSESSION
- 45
- 7
- SHOTS ON TARGET
- 1
- 8
- CORNERS
- 4
- 39
- CROSSES
- 17
- 1666
- TOUCHES
- 1255
- 641
- PASSES
- 510
-
120'
Game Over
Croatia 2 - 1 England
-
120'
Free Kick
Marcus Rashford (England)
-
120'
Foul
Milan Badelj (Croatia)
-
120'
Throw-In
Danny Rose (England)
-
120'
Cross
Josip Pivaric (Croatia)
-
120'
Free Kick
Domagoj Vida (Croatia)
-
120'
Foul
Jamie Vardy fouled by Ivan Rakitic (England)
-
120'
Free Kick
Dele Alli (England)
-
120'
Foul
Ivan Rakitic fouled by Dele Alli (Croatia)
-
120'
Throw-In
Harry Maguire (England)
-
120'
Injury Time
Injury Time
-
120'
Cross
Danny Rose (England)
-
120'
Goal Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
120'
Shot
Andrej Kramaric (Croatia)
-
119'
Goal Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
119'
Substitution
Milan Badelj (on). Luka Modric (off). (Croatia)
-
118'
Free Kick
Marcus Rashford (England)
-
117'
Foul
Luka Modric fouled by Dele Alli (Croatia)
-
116'
Free Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
116'
Foul
Domagoj Vida fouled by Jordan Pickford (Croatia)
-
116'
Shot on Goal
Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia)
-
116'
Corner Kick
Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)
-
115'
Substitution
Vedran Corluka (on). Mario Mandzukic (off). (Croatia)
-
114'
Shot
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
114'
Cross
Josip Pivaric (Croatia)
-
112'
Throw-In
John Stones (England)
-
112'
Cross
Marcus Rashford (England)
-
112'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
112'
Substitution
Jamie Vardy (on). Kyle Walker (off). (England)
-
111'
Free Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
111'
Foul
Ivan Perisic fouled by Kyle Walker (Croatia)
-
111'
Free Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
110'
Foul
Kieran Trippier fouled by Ivan Perisic (England)
-
109'
Goal
Mario Mandzukic. Assist by Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
109'
Shot on Goal
Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)
-
108'
Cross
Josip Pivaric (Croatia)
-
108'
Throw-In
Josip Pivaric (Croatia)
-
108'
Goal Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
108'
Shot
Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia)
-
108'
Corner Kick
Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)
-
107'
Cross
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
107'
Throw-In
Josip Pivaric (Croatia)
-
107'
Cross
Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)
-
106'
Throw-In
Josip Pivaric (Croatia)
-
106'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
106'
Start Half
Start Half
-
105'
Half Over
Croatia 1 - 1 England
-
105'
Corner Kick
Luka Modric (Croatia)
-
105'
Shot on Goal
Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)
-
105'
Cross
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
105'
Cross
Josip Pivaric (Croatia)
-
105'
Shot
Andrej Kramaric (Croatia)
-
105'
Throw-In
Danny Rose (England)
-
105'
Injury Time
Injury Time
-
105'
Throw-In
Dejan Lovren (Croatia)
-
105'
Throw-In
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
105'
Throw-In
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
104'
Free Kick
Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia)
-
104'
Foul
Harry Kane fouled by Ivan Rakitic (England)
-
104'
Cross
Danny Rose (England)
-
104'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
103'
Throw-In
Danny Rose (England)
-
103'
Cross
Danny Rose (England)
-
102'
Throw-In
Danny Rose (England)
-
102'
Free Kick
Luka Modric (Croatia)
-
101'
Substitution
Andrej Kramaric (on). Ante Rebic (off). (Croatia)
-
101'
Foul
Marcus Rashford fouled by Sime Vrsaljko (England)
-
100'
Free Kick
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
100'
Offside
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
99'
Free Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
99'
Foul
Marcus Rashford fouled by Sime Vrsaljko (England)
-
99'
Shot
John Stones (England)
-
99'
Cross
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
99'
Corner Kick
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
98'
Shot
Eric Dier (England)
-
97'
Free Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
97'
Substitution
Eric Dier (on). Jordan Henderson (off). (England)
-
97'
Foul
Jordan Henderson fouled by Mario Mandzukic (England)
-
97'
Free Kick
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
96'
Yellow Card
Ante Rebic (Croatia)
-
95'
Foul
Ante Rebic fouled by Danny Rose (Croatia)
-
95'
Throw-In
Josip Pivaric (Croatia)
-
95'
Free Kick
Danny Rose (England)
-
95'
Substitution
Josip Pivaric (on). Ivan Strinic (off). (Croatia)
-
93'
Foul
Ante Rebic fouled by Danny Rose (Croatia)
-
93'
Throw-In
Jesse Lingard (England)
-
92'
Throw-In
Danny Rose (England)
-
91'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
91'
Substitution
Danny Rose (on). Ashley Young (off). (England)
-
91'
Start Half
Start Half
-
90'
Half Over
Croatia 1 - 1 England
-
90'
Cross
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
90'
Throw-In
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
90'
Goal Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
90'
Shot
Harry Kane (England)
-
90'
Cross
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
90'
Free Kick
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
90'
Foul
Ivan Rakitic fouled by Marcus Rashford (Croatia)
-
90'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
90'
Injury Time
Injury Time
-
90'
Goal Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
90'
Shot
Dejan Lovren (Croatia)
-
90'
Cross
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
89'
Throw-In
Ashley Young (England)
-
88'
Cross
Ante Rebic (Croatia)
-
88'
Free Kick
Domagoj Vida (Croatia)
-
88'
Foul
Jesse Lingard fouled by Ivan Strinic (England)
-
87'
Throw-In
Ashley Young (England)
-
87'
Goal Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
87'
Throw-In
Marcus Rashford (England)
-
86'
Throw-In
Ashley Young (England)
-
84'
Goal Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
84'
Shot
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
83'
Cross
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
83'
Cross
Ante Rebic (Croatia)
-
83'
Shot on Goal
Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)
-
82'
Cross
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
82'
Goal Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
81'
Cross
Marcus Rashford (England)
-
80'
Throw-In
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
80'
Goal Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
79'
Goal Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
79'
Goal Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
78'
Shot
Jordan Henderson (England)
-
78'
Throw-In
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
77'
Shot
Jesse Lingard (England)
-
77'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
76'
Free Kick
Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia)
-
76'
Offside
Marcus Rashford (England)
-
76'
Cross
Ante Rebic (Croatia)
-
75'
Throw-In
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
75'
Throw-In
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
74'
Cross
Marcus Rashford (England)
-
74'
Goal Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
74'
Substitution
Marcus Rashford (on). Raheem Sterling (off). (England)
-
73'
Shot
Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia)
-
73'
Cross
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
73'
Corner Kick
Luka Modric (Croatia)
-
72'
Cross
Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)
-
72'
Shot on Goal
Ante Rebic (Croatia)
-
72'
Shot
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
71'
Goal Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
70'
Cross
Harry Kane (England)
-
70'
Throw-In
Ashley Young (England)
-
68'
Goal
Ivan Perisic. Assist by Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
68'
Shot on Goal
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
68'
Cross
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
68'
Throw-In
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
68'
Goal Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
67'
Shot
Harry Kane (England)
-
67'
Free Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
65'
Foul
Sime Vrsaljko fouled by Harry Kane (Croatia)
-
65'
Cross
Ante Rebic (Croatia)
-
65'
Shot
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
65'
Cross
Luka Modric (Croatia)
-
64'
Cross
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
64'
Throw-In
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
64'
Cross
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
64'
Throw-In
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
63'
Cross
Raheem Sterling (England)
-
63'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
62'
Goal Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
61'
Goal Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
61'
Shot
Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)
-
60'
Cross
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
60'
Free Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
59'
Foul
Sime Vrsaljko fouled by Raheem Sterling (Croatia)
-
59'
Cross
Luka Modric (Croatia)
-
59'
Corner Kick
Luka Modric (Croatia)
-
58'
Throw-In
Ashley Young (England)
-
58'
Cross
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
57'
Cross
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
56'
Cross
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
56'
Corner Kick
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
56'
Shot
Jesse Lingard (England)
-
56'
Free Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
55'
Foul
Dejan Lovren fouled by Harry Maguire (Croatia)
-
55'
Cross
Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)
-
55'
Corner Kick
Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)
-
55'
Throw-In
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
54'
Yellow Card
Kyle Walker (England)
-
54'
Throw-In
Ashley Young (England)
-
53'
Goal Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
53'
Cross
Ante Rebic (Croatia)
-
53'
Throw-In
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
52'
Throw-In
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
52'
Throw-In
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
51'
Goal Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
50'
Throw-In
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
49'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
49'
Throw-In
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
48'
Free Kick
Kyle Walker (England)
-
48'
Yellow Card
Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)
-
47'
Foul
Ante Rebic fouled by Kyle Walker (Croatia)
-
47'
Free Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
47'
Foul
Ante Rebic fouled by Kieran Trippier (Croatia)
-
46'
Free Kick
Luka Modric (Croatia)
-
46'
Foul
Raheem Sterling fouled by Luka Modric (England)
-
46'
Start Half
Start Half
-
45'
Half Over
Croatia 0 - 1 England
-
45'
Shot
Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)
-
45'
Cross
Luka Modric (Croatia)
-
45'
Free Kick
Luka Modric (Croatia)
-
45'
Injury Time
Injury Time
-
45'
Foul
Kieran Trippier fouled by Ivan Strinic (England)
-
45'
Throw-In
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
45'
Throw-In
Ashley Young (England)
-
44'
Goal Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
43'
Shot
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
43'
Cross
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
42'
Throw-In
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
41'
Free Kick
Harry Maguire (England)
-
40'
Foul
Ante Rebic fouled by Ashley Young (Croatia)
-
40'
Throw-In
Dejan Lovren (Croatia)
-
40'
Cross
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
39'
Throw-In
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
38'
Goal Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
37'
Throw-In
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
37'
Cross
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
37'
Shot
Raheem Sterling (England)
-
37'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
36'
Goal Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
36'
Shot
Jesse Lingard (England)
-
35'
Throw-In
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
34'
Free Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
34'
Foul
Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)
-
34'
Cross
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
34'
Corner Kick
Luka Modric (Croatia)
-
33'
Free Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
32'
Foul
Ante Rebic fouled by Jordan Pickford (Croatia)
-
31'
Shot on Goal
Ante Rebic (Croatia)
-
31'
Cross
Ante Rebic (Croatia)
-
31'
Throw-In
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
31'
Free Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
30'
Offside
Harry Kane (England)
-
30'
Throw-In
Ashley Young (England)
-
29'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
29'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
28'
Free Kick
Dejan Lovren (Croatia)
-
28'
Foul
Dele Alli (England)
-
28'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
27'
Cross
Ashley Young (England)
-
27'
Free Kick
Ashley Young (England)
-
26'
Foul
Dejan Lovren fouled by Raheem Sterling (Croatia)
-
25'
Cross
Ante Rebic (Croatia)
-
25'
Free Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
24'
Foul
Ivan Strinic fouled by Kieran Trippier (Croatia)
-
23'
Goal Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
23'
Shot
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
23'
Free Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
22'
Offside
Harry Kane (England)
-
22'
Free Kick
Jordan Henderson (England)
-
21'
Foul
Dejan Lovren fouled by Harry Kane (Croatia)
-
21'
Cross
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
21'
Shot
Ante Rebic (Croatia)
-
20'
Throw-In
Ivan Strinic (Croatia)
-
19'
Throw-In
Ashley Young (England)
-
19'
Goal Kick
Jordan Pickford (England)
-
19'
Shot
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
19'
Throw-In
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
18'
Throw-In
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
18'
Throw-In
Ashley Young (England)
-
16'
Free Kick
Harry Maguire (England)
-
16'
Foul
Sime Vrsaljko fouled by Harry Kane (Croatia)
-
15'
Free Kick
Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia)
-
15'
Foul
Kyle Walker fouled by Mario Mandzukic (England)
-
15'
Goal Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
14'
Shot
Harry Maguire (England)
-
14'
Cross
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
14'
Corner Kick
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
14'
Cross
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
13'
Throw-In
Ashley Young (England)
-
13'
Throw-In
Ashley Young (England)
-
13'
Free Kick
Danijel Subasic (Croatia)
-
12'
Foul
Raheem Sterling fouled by Mario Mandzukic (England)
-
12'
Cross
Ashley Young (England)
-
12'
Corner Kick
Ashley Young (England)
-
11'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
10'
Free Kick
Harry Maguire (England)
-
10'
Foul
Sime Vrsaljko fouled by Dele Alli (Croatia)
-
10'
Throw-In
Ashley Young (England)
-
9'
Cross
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
9'
Cross
Luka Modric (Croatia)
-
9'
Corner Kick
Luka Modric (Croatia)
-
8'
Cross
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
8'
Cross
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
7'
Throw-In
Raheem Sterling (England)
-
7'
Cross
Ante Rebic (Croatia)
-
7'
Throw-In
Ashley Young (England)
-
5'
Goal
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
5'
Shot on Goal
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
5'
Free Kick
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
4'
Foul
Luka Modric fouled by Dele Alli (Croatia)
-
4'
Free Kick
Harry Maguire (England)
-
3'
Foul
Mario Mandzukic fouled by Jordan Henderson (Croatia)
-
3'
Throw-In
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
3'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
2'
Throw-In
Kieran Trippier (England)
-
2'
Cross
Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
-
2'
Free Kick
Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)
-
2'
Foul
Jesse Lingard fouled by Ivan Rakitic (England)
-
1'
Throw-In
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)
-
1'
Free Kick
Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)
-
1'
Foul
Jordan Henderson fouled by Ivan Rakitic (England)
-
1'
Start Half
Start Half
Croatia
- 23 Danijel Subasic
- 2 Sime Vrsaljko
- 6 Dejan Lovren
- 21 Domagoj Vida
- 3
Ivan Strinic 95'
- 7 Ivan Rakitic
- 11 Marcelo Brozovic
- 18
Ante Rebic 101'
- 10
Luka Modric 119'
- 4 Ivan Perisic
- 17
Mario Mandzukic 115'
Substitutes
- 3 Ivan Strinic
- 18 Ante Rebic
- 10 Luka Modric
- 17 Mario Mandzukic
- 5
Vedran Corluka 115'
- 9
Andrej Kramaric 101'
- 19
Milan Badelj 119'
- 22
Josip Pivaric 95'
Head Coach
- Zlatko Dalic
England
- 1 Jordan Pickford
- 2
Kyle Walker 112'
- 5 John Stones
- 6 Harry Maguire
- 12 Kieran Trippier
- 20 Dele Alli
- 8
Jordan Henderson 97'
- 7 Jesse Lingard
- 18
Ashley Young 91'
- 10
Raheem Sterling 74'
- 9 Harry Kane
Substitutes
- 2 Kyle Walker
- 8 Jordan Henderson
- 18 Ashley Young
- 10 Raheem Sterling
- 3
Danny Rose 91'
- 4
Eric Dier 97'
- 11
Jamie Vardy 112'
- 19
Marcus Rashford 74'
Head Coach
- Gareth Southgate
