FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final, Croatia vs England: पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंचा क्रोएशिया, इंग्लैंड को 2-1 से हराया

क्रोएशिया ने इंग्लैंड को 2-1 से हराकर पहली बार फाइनल में जगह बना ली है।

FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final, Croatia vs England: फीफा वर्ल्ड कप-2018 के दूसरे सेमीफाइनल मैच में क्रोएशिया का सामना इंग्लैंड से हो रहा था। जिसमें क्रोएशिया ने इंग्लैंड को 2-1 से हराकर पहली बार फाइनल में जगह बना ली है। पहले हाफ में ही 1-0 की बढ़त बनाने के बाद भी इंग्लैंड यह मुकाबला हार गया। वहीं क्रोएशिया ने दूसरे हाफ में शानदार वापसी की और मैच भी जीता। इंग्लैंड की ओर से ट्रिपियर ने पहला गोल दागा।

5वें मिनट में मिले फ्री किक का फायदा उठाते हुए ट्रिपियर ने डाइरेक्ट गोल कर इंग्लैंड की टीम को बढ़त दिला दी थी। लेकिन दूसरे हाफ में इंग्लैंड बढ़त को बरकरार नहीं रख सका। 68वें मिनट में क्रोएशिया के इवान पेरिसिक ने शानदार गोल दाग कर मुकाबला बराबरी पर ला दिया। इसके बाद अतिरिक्त समय में क्रोएशिया के लिए मारियो मांजुकिक ने दूसरा गोल दागकर मैच बदल दिया। अपने अप्रत्याशित प्रदर्शन से सभी को चौंका देने वाली इंग्लैंड की टीम 28 साल बाद पहले विश्व कप सेमीफाइनल में उतरी थी।

Croatia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 2nd Semi Final

FT

Semifinal | 11 Jul

Luzhniki Stadium

Croatia

2
  • 68’ Ivan Perisic
  • 109’ Mario Mandzukic
1

England

  • 5’ Kieran Trippier
  • Croatia
  • Key Stats
  • England
  • 2
  • Goals
  • 1
  • 22
  • TOTAL SHOTS
  • 11
  • 55
  • BALL POSSESSION
  • 45
  • 7
  • SHOTS ON TARGET
  • 1
  • 8
  • CORNERS
  • 4
  • 39
  • CROSSES
  • 17
  • 1666
  • TOUCHES
  • 1255
  • 641
  • PASSES
  • 510
  • 120'

    Game Over

    Croatia 2 - 1 England

  • 120'

    Free Kick

    Marcus Rashford (England)

  • 120'

    Foul

    Milan Badelj (Croatia)

  • 120'

    Throw-In

    Danny Rose (England)

  • 120'

    Cross

    Josip Pivaric (Croatia)

  • 120'

    Free Kick

    Domagoj Vida (Croatia)

  • 120'

    Foul

    Jamie Vardy fouled by Ivan Rakitic (England)

  • 120'

    Free Kick

    Dele Alli (England)

  • 120'

    Foul

    Ivan Rakitic fouled by Dele Alli (Croatia)

  • 120'

    Throw-In

    Harry Maguire (England)

  • 120'

    Injury Time

    Injury Time

  • 120'

    Cross

    Danny Rose (England)

  • 120'

    Goal Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 120'

    Shot

    Andrej Kramaric (Croatia)

  • 119'

    Goal Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 119'

    Substitution

    Milan Badelj (on). Luka Modric (off). (Croatia)

  • 118'

    Free Kick

    Marcus Rashford (England)

  • 117'

    Foul

    Luka Modric fouled by Dele Alli (Croatia)

  • 116'

    Free Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 116'

    Foul

    Domagoj Vida fouled by Jordan Pickford (Croatia)

  • 116'

    Shot on Goal

    Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia)

  • 116'

    Corner Kick

    Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)

  • 115'

    Substitution

    Vedran Corluka (on). Mario Mandzukic (off). (Croatia)

  • 114'

    Shot

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 114'

    Cross

    Josip Pivaric (Croatia)

  • 112'

    Throw-In

    John Stones (England)

  • 112'

    Cross

    Marcus Rashford (England)

  • 112'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 112'

    Substitution

    Jamie Vardy (on). Kyle Walker (off). (England)

  • 111'

    Free Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 111'

    Foul

    Ivan Perisic fouled by Kyle Walker (Croatia)

  • 111'

    Free Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 110'

    Foul

    Kieran Trippier fouled by Ivan Perisic (England)

  • 109'

    Goal

    Mario Mandzukic. Assist by Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 109'

    Shot on Goal

    Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)

  • 108'

    Cross

    Josip Pivaric (Croatia)

  • 108'

    Throw-In

    Josip Pivaric (Croatia)

  • 108'

    Goal Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 108'

    Shot

    Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia)

  • 108'

    Corner Kick

    Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)

  • 107'

    Cross

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 107'

    Throw-In

    Josip Pivaric (Croatia)

  • 107'

    Cross

    Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)

  • 106'

    Throw-In

    Josip Pivaric (Croatia)

  • 106'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 106'

    Start Half

    Start Half

  • 105'

    Half Over

    Croatia 1 - 1 England

  • 105'

    Corner Kick

    Luka Modric (Croatia)

  • 105'

    Shot on Goal

    Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)

  • 105'

    Cross

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 105'

    Cross

    Josip Pivaric (Croatia)

  • 105'

    Shot

    Andrej Kramaric (Croatia)

  • 105'

    Throw-In

    Danny Rose (England)

  • 105'

    Injury Time

    Injury Time

  • 105'

    Throw-In

    Dejan Lovren (Croatia)

  • 105'

    Throw-In

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 105'

    Throw-In

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 104'

    Free Kick

    Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia)

  • 104'

    Foul

    Harry Kane fouled by Ivan Rakitic (England)

  • 104'

    Cross

    Danny Rose (England)

  • 104'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 103'

    Throw-In

    Danny Rose (England)

  • 103'

    Cross

    Danny Rose (England)

  • 102'

    Throw-In

    Danny Rose (England)

  • 102'

    Free Kick

    Luka Modric (Croatia)

  • 101'

    Substitution

    Andrej Kramaric (on). Ante Rebic (off). (Croatia)

  • 101'

    Foul

    Marcus Rashford fouled by Sime Vrsaljko (England)

  • 100'

    Free Kick

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 100'

    Offside

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 99'

    Free Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 99'

    Foul

    Marcus Rashford fouled by Sime Vrsaljko (England)

  • 99'

    Shot

    John Stones (England)

  • 99'

    Cross

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 99'

    Corner Kick

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 98'

    Shot

    Eric Dier (England)

  • 97'

    Free Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 97'

    Substitution

    Eric Dier (on). Jordan Henderson (off). (England)

  • 97'

    Foul

    Jordan Henderson fouled by Mario Mandzukic (England)

  • 97'

    Free Kick

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 96'

    Yellow Card

    Ante Rebic (Croatia)

  • 95'

    Foul

    Ante Rebic fouled by Danny Rose (Croatia)

  • 95'

    Throw-In

    Josip Pivaric (Croatia)

  • 95'

    Free Kick

    Danny Rose (England)

  • 95'

    Substitution

    Josip Pivaric (on). Ivan Strinic (off). (Croatia)

  • 93'

    Foul

    Ante Rebic fouled by Danny Rose (Croatia)

  • 93'

    Throw-In

    Jesse Lingard (England)

  • 92'

    Throw-In

    Danny Rose (England)

  • 91'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 91'

    Substitution

    Danny Rose (on). Ashley Young (off). (England)

  • 91'

    Start Half

    Start Half

  • 90'

    Half Over

    Croatia 1 - 1 England

  • 90'

    Cross

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 90'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 90'

    Goal Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 90'

    Shot

    Harry Kane (England)

  • 90'

    Cross

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 90'

    Free Kick

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 90'

    Foul

    Ivan Rakitic fouled by Marcus Rashford (Croatia)

  • 90'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 90'

    Injury Time

    Injury Time

  • 90'

    Goal Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 90'

    Shot

    Dejan Lovren (Croatia)

  • 90'

    Cross

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 89'

    Throw-In

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 88'

    Cross

    Ante Rebic (Croatia)

  • 88'

    Free Kick

    Domagoj Vida (Croatia)

  • 88'

    Foul

    Jesse Lingard fouled by Ivan Strinic (England)

  • 87'

    Throw-In

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 87'

    Goal Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 87'

    Throw-In

    Marcus Rashford (England)

  • 86'

    Throw-In

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 84'

    Goal Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 84'

    Shot

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 83'

    Cross

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 83'

    Cross

    Ante Rebic (Croatia)

  • 83'

    Shot on Goal

    Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)

  • 82'

    Cross

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 82'

    Goal Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 81'

    Cross

    Marcus Rashford (England)

  • 80'

    Throw-In

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 80'

    Goal Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 79'

    Goal Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 79'

    Goal Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 78'

    Shot

    Jordan Henderson (England)

  • 78'

    Throw-In

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 77'

    Shot

    Jesse Lingard (England)

  • 77'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 76'

    Free Kick

    Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia)

  • 76'

    Offside

    Marcus Rashford (England)

  • 76'

    Cross

    Ante Rebic (Croatia)

  • 75'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 75'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 74'

    Cross

    Marcus Rashford (England)

  • 74'

    Goal Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 74'

    Substitution

    Marcus Rashford (on). Raheem Sterling (off). (England)

  • 73'

    Shot

    Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia)

  • 73'

    Cross

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 73'

    Corner Kick

    Luka Modric (Croatia)

  • 72'

    Cross

    Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)

  • 72'

    Shot on Goal

    Ante Rebic (Croatia)

  • 72'

    Shot

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 71'

    Goal Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 70'

    Cross

    Harry Kane (England)

  • 70'

    Throw-In

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 68'

    Goal

    Ivan Perisic. Assist by Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 68'

    Shot on Goal

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 68'

    Cross

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 68'

    Throw-In

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 68'

    Goal Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 67'

    Shot

    Harry Kane (England)

  • 67'

    Free Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 65'

    Foul

    Sime Vrsaljko fouled by Harry Kane (Croatia)

  • 65'

    Cross

    Ante Rebic (Croatia)

  • 65'

    Shot

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 65'

    Cross

    Luka Modric (Croatia)

  • 64'

    Cross

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 64'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 64'

    Cross

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 64'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 63'

    Cross

    Raheem Sterling (England)

  • 63'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 62'

    Goal Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 61'

    Goal Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 61'

    Shot

    Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)

  • 60'

    Cross

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 60'

    Free Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 59'

    Foul

    Sime Vrsaljko fouled by Raheem Sterling (Croatia)

  • 59'

    Cross

    Luka Modric (Croatia)

  • 59'

    Corner Kick

    Luka Modric (Croatia)

  • 58'

    Throw-In

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 58'

    Cross

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 57'

    Cross

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 56'

    Cross

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 56'

    Corner Kick

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 56'

    Shot

    Jesse Lingard (England)

  • 56'

    Free Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 55'

    Foul

    Dejan Lovren fouled by Harry Maguire (Croatia)

  • 55'

    Cross

    Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)

  • 55'

    Corner Kick

    Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)

  • 55'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 54'

    Yellow Card

    Kyle Walker (England)

  • 54'

    Throw-In

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 53'

    Goal Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 53'

    Cross

    Ante Rebic (Croatia)

  • 53'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 52'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 52'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 51'

    Goal Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 50'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 49'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 49'

    Throw-In

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 48'

    Free Kick

    Kyle Walker (England)

  • 48'

    Yellow Card

    Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)

  • 47'

    Foul

    Ante Rebic fouled by Kyle Walker (Croatia)

  • 47'

    Free Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 47'

    Foul

    Ante Rebic fouled by Kieran Trippier (Croatia)

  • 46'

    Free Kick

    Luka Modric (Croatia)

  • 46'

    Foul

    Raheem Sterling fouled by Luka Modric (England)

  • 46'

    Start Half

    Start Half

  • 45'

    Half Over

    Croatia 0 - 1 England

  • 45'

    Shot

    Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)

  • 45'

    Cross

    Luka Modric (Croatia)

  • 45'

    Free Kick

    Luka Modric (Croatia)

  • 45'

    Injury Time

    Injury Time

  • 45'

    Foul

    Kieran Trippier fouled by Ivan Strinic (England)

  • 45'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 45'

    Throw-In

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 44'

    Goal Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 43'

    Shot

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 43'

    Cross

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 42'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 41'

    Free Kick

    Harry Maguire (England)

  • 40'

    Foul

    Ante Rebic fouled by Ashley Young (Croatia)

  • 40'

    Throw-In

    Dejan Lovren (Croatia)

  • 40'

    Cross

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 39'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 38'

    Goal Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 37'

    Throw-In

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 37'

    Cross

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 37'

    Shot

    Raheem Sterling (England)

  • 37'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 36'

    Goal Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 36'

    Shot

    Jesse Lingard (England)

  • 35'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 34'

    Free Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 34'

    Foul

    Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)

  • 34'

    Cross

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 34'

    Corner Kick

    Luka Modric (Croatia)

  • 33'

    Free Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 32'

    Foul

    Ante Rebic fouled by Jordan Pickford (Croatia)

  • 31'

    Shot on Goal

    Ante Rebic (Croatia)

  • 31'

    Cross

    Ante Rebic (Croatia)

  • 31'

    Throw-In

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 31'

    Free Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 30'

    Offside

    Harry Kane (England)

  • 30'

    Throw-In

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 29'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 29'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 28'

    Free Kick

    Dejan Lovren (Croatia)

  • 28'

    Foul

    Dele Alli (England)

  • 28'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 27'

    Cross

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 27'

    Free Kick

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 26'

    Foul

    Dejan Lovren fouled by Raheem Sterling (Croatia)

  • 25'

    Cross

    Ante Rebic (Croatia)

  • 25'

    Free Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 24'

    Foul

    Ivan Strinic fouled by Kieran Trippier (Croatia)

  • 23'

    Goal Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 23'

    Shot

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 23'

    Free Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 22'

    Offside

    Harry Kane (England)

  • 22'

    Free Kick

    Jordan Henderson (England)

  • 21'

    Foul

    Dejan Lovren fouled by Harry Kane (Croatia)

  • 21'

    Cross

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 21'

    Shot

    Ante Rebic (Croatia)

  • 20'

    Throw-In

    Ivan Strinic (Croatia)

  • 19'

    Throw-In

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 19'

    Goal Kick

    Jordan Pickford (England)

  • 19'

    Shot

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 19'

    Throw-In

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 18'

    Throw-In

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 18'

    Throw-In

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 16'

    Free Kick

    Harry Maguire (England)

  • 16'

    Foul

    Sime Vrsaljko fouled by Harry Kane (Croatia)

  • 15'

    Free Kick

    Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia)

  • 15'

    Foul

    Kyle Walker fouled by Mario Mandzukic (England)

  • 15'

    Goal Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 14'

    Shot

    Harry Maguire (England)

  • 14'

    Cross

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 14'

    Corner Kick

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 14'

    Cross

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 13'

    Throw-In

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 13'

    Throw-In

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 13'

    Free Kick

    Danijel Subasic (Croatia)

  • 12'

    Foul

    Raheem Sterling fouled by Mario Mandzukic (England)

  • 12'

    Cross

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 12'

    Corner Kick

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 11'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 10'

    Free Kick

    Harry Maguire (England)

  • 10'

    Foul

    Sime Vrsaljko fouled by Dele Alli (Croatia)

  • 10'

    Throw-In

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 9'

    Cross

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 9'

    Cross

    Luka Modric (Croatia)

  • 9'

    Corner Kick

    Luka Modric (Croatia)

  • 8'

    Cross

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 8'

    Cross

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 7'

    Throw-In

    Raheem Sterling (England)

  • 7'

    Cross

    Ante Rebic (Croatia)

  • 7'

    Throw-In

    Ashley Young (England)

  • 5'

    Goal

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 5'

    Shot on Goal

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 5'

    Free Kick

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 4'

    Foul

    Luka Modric fouled by Dele Alli (Croatia)

  • 4'

    Free Kick

    Harry Maguire (England)

  • 3'

    Foul

    Mario Mandzukic fouled by Jordan Henderson (Croatia)

  • 3'

    Throw-In

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 3'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 2'

    Throw-In

    Kieran Trippier (England)

  • 2'

    Cross

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

  • 2'

    Free Kick

    Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)

  • 2'

    Foul

    Jesse Lingard fouled by Ivan Rakitic (England)

  • 1'

    Throw-In

    Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia)

  • 1'

    Free Kick

    Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)

  • 1'

    Foul

    Jordan Henderson fouled by Ivan Rakitic (England)

  • 1'

    Start Half

    Start Half

Croatia

  • 23 Danijel Subasic
  • 2 Sime Vrsaljko
  • 6 Dejan Lovren
  • 21 Domagoj Vida
  • 3 Ivan Strinic
    95'
  • 7 Ivan Rakitic
  • 11 Marcelo Brozovic
  • 18 Ante Rebic
    101'
  • 10 Luka Modric
    119'
  • 4 Ivan Perisic
  • 17 Mario Mandzukic
    115'

Substitutes

  • 3 Ivan Strinic
  • 18 Ante Rebic
  • 10 Luka Modric
  • 17 Mario Mandzukic
  • 5 Vedran Corluka
    115'
  • 9 Andrej Kramaric
    101'
  • 19 Milan Badelj
    119'
  • 22 Josip Pivaric
    95'

Head Coach

  • Zlatko Dalic

England

  • 1 Jordan Pickford
  • 2 Kyle Walker
    112'
  • 5 John Stones
  • 6 Harry Maguire
  • 12 Kieran Trippier
  • 20 Dele Alli
  • 8 Jordan Henderson
    97'
  • 7 Jesse Lingard
  • 18 Ashley Young
    91'
  • 10 Raheem Sterling
    74'
  • 9 Harry Kane

Substitutes

  • 2 Kyle Walker
  • 8 Jordan Henderson
  • 18 Ashley Young
  • 10 Raheem Sterling
  • 3 Danny Rose
    91'
  • 4 Eric Dier
    97'
  • 11 Jamie Vardy
    112'
  • 19 Marcus Rashford
    74'

Head Coach

  • Gareth Southgate

