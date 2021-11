Must Watch: A stirring speech to sign off as the #TeamIndia Head Coach ? ?



Here's a snippet from @RaviShastriOfc's team address in the dressing room, reflecting on the team's journey in the last few years. ? ? #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM



Watch ? ?https://t.co/x05bg0dLKH pic.twitter.com/IlUIVxg6wp