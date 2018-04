दिनेश कार्तिक ने पत्नी दीपिका को भेजा ‘सुनहरी’ जीत पर प्यार भरा संदेश

To be able to support my wife to achieve her goals is everything to me! 4 years back we both got on a plane heading home wd a Gold medal from the Commonwealth games , today as she lands for yet another commonwealth games after 4 long years of hardwork , I can only hope that she has a time of her life in Gold Coast. These 4 years have been tough , she’s worked hard , lived out of a suit case for many months , looked after our home, supported me through everything and yet never once complained about anything. For me to be able to support her is everything. To everyone competing at the Commonwealth games in Gold Coast – Good Luck. Make some memories and more importantly enjoy each moment. #gc2018

