HISTORIC GOLD FOR INDIA ???



Asian Para-Games Bronze medalist, #Sudhir wins ??'s 1st ever GOLD? medal in Para-Powerlifting at #CommonwealthGames with a Games Record to his name ??



Sudhir wins his maiden ? in Men's Heavyweight with 134.5 points (GR) at CWG#Cheer4India

1/1 pic.twitter.com/cBasuHichz