“Such decisions (the one at the start of the shootout) are tough to take but it’s part of sport and you have to accept it.”



– India captain Savita Punia, nearly in tears, with a classy take.#CWG2022 #Hockey #hockeyindia #INDvsAUS #CWG2022India #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/kdFVMKsUpW