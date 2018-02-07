भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के स्टार स्पिनर आर अश्विन ने धर्म और जाति के नाम पर फैलायी जा रही नफरत और हिंसा को लेकर अपना आक्रोश जाहिर किया है। अश्विन ने कहा है कि मैं इस तरह की चीजें बिल्कुल भी बर्दाश्त नहीं करूंगा..चाहे जो हो जाए। बता दें कि पिछले दिनों कई ऐसी घटनाएं सामने आई हैं जिसने जाति और धर्म के नाम पर सौहार्द बिगाड़ने का काम किया है। फिर चाहे वो महाराष्ट्र में कोरेगांव हिंसा हो या फिर यूपी में कासगंज हिंसा। कई मौकों पर ऐसे मामले भी सामने आए जिसमें सोशल मीडिया के जरिए साम्प्रदायिक माहौल बिगाड़ने का काम भी किया गया। क्रिकेटर अश्विन ने इन्हीं सब मुद्दों पर गुस्सा जाहिर करते हुए एक ट्वीट किया है। अश्विन ने लिखा- कुछ मशहूर शख्सियतें सोशल मीडिया में नफरत फैलाने का काम कर रही हैं। बहुत से ऐसे लोग भी होंगे जो मुझे पसंद ना करते हों और भले ही मेरी आलोचना करें लेकिन एक बात है..मैं किसी भी कीमत पर धर्म और जाति के नाम पर इस तरह की नफरत बर्दाश्त नहीं करूंगा। जो लोग ऐसा कर रहे हैं वो भी एक तरह का नस्लवाद है..मैं इन लोगों से निपटने के लिए तैयार हूं।

Public figures will endure hatred on social media, and there will be ppl who won’t like me and criticise me, but one thing I won’t tolerate anymore is hatred based on religion and caste. That’s also called racism and I take a stand to take such ppl to task. Thanks

अश्विन की ये ट्वीट काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है। लोग उनके इस तरह से आवाज़ उठाने को एक सही और साहसिक कदम बता रहे हैं। लोग उनकी तारीफ करते हुए लिख रहे हैं कि हम में से हर किसी को इस तरह से अपनी आवाज़ जरूर उठानी चाहिए। लोग लिख रहे हैं कि आप एक अच्छे क्रिकेटर तो थे ही अब एक एक अच्छे इंसान के तौर पर भी सामने आ रहे हो।

Well Said. Ash. There is certainly a limit on what to do and not. If someone crosses the line, just take them to task and move on. It will teach most a lesson to reduce such if not completely stops them.

— Prabhu

That's very bold of you. It's only when public figures like you decide to take a stand, will ordinary people feel encouraged to do the same. You are an inspiration on and off the field. — Gavin (@gawinsouza) February 6, 2018

Appreciate your stand… the country is increasingly being blighted by these caste and religion based racism… — rick (@tweetzrki) February 6, 2018

not sure what provoked u. But we Tamilians ( as all indians) are extremely proud of u. Kurubiddhikaras have no other job! — ng shankar (@ngshankar1) February 6, 2018

You topped on my favourite list of cricketers. Now you top on the list of gentlemen. As one of the friend said, replace the I with WE. We are with u. Thanks for the show. — Mohammed Sultan (@sultan_mbnr) February 6, 2018

That's a really good message from such an important figure in society . — sumit (@dockcy1) February 6, 2018

Like your thought Sir…. we all have a responsibility to our Nation and we can progress only if we work collectively for that cause. — Furkan Chaudhary (@mohdfurkan1987) February 6, 2018

I dont know why everyone is losing their mind. What he said is true and its in general terms . I think religion based hatred should never be there. We should love and respect each others religion. Tht has been the beauty of our country since long.. let there be love and peace .. — Bejoy Kuriyan (@beingjoyfull) February 6, 2018

अश्विन भारत की टेस्ट टीम का अहम हिस्सा हैं। वह पहले वनडे टीम का भी अभिन्न अंग थे लेकिन टीम प्रबंधन ने उन्हें आराम देने की सोची और युवा स्पिन गेंदबाजों-कुलदीप यादव और युजवेंद्र चहल को मौका दिया। इन दोनों ने मौके का ऐसा फायदा उठाया कि अश्विन की वनडे टीम में वापसी मुश्किल हो गई है।

