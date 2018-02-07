ताज़ा खबर
 
धर्म और जाति के नाम पर नफरत फैलाने वालों पर भड़के अश्विन, कहा- बर्दाश्‍त नहीं करूंगा, चाहे जो हो जाए

क्रिकेटर आर अश्विन।

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के स्टार स्पिनर आर अश्विन ने धर्म और जाति के नाम पर फैलायी जा रही नफरत और हिंसा को लेकर अपना आक्रोश जाहिर किया है। अश्विन ने कहा है कि मैं इस तरह की चीजें बिल्कुल भी बर्दाश्त नहीं करूंगा..चाहे जो हो जाए। बता दें कि पिछले दिनों कई ऐसी घटनाएं सामने आई हैं जिसने जाति और धर्म के नाम पर सौहार्द बिगाड़ने का काम किया है। फिर चाहे वो महाराष्ट्र में कोरेगांव हिंसा हो या फिर यूपी में कासगंज हिंसा। कई मौकों पर ऐसे मामले भी सामने आए जिसमें सोशल मीडिया के जरिए साम्प्रदायिक माहौल बिगाड़ने का काम भी किया गया। क्रिकेटर अश्विन ने इन्हीं सब मुद्दों पर गुस्सा जाहिर करते हुए एक ट्वीट किया है। अश्विन ने लिखा- कुछ मशहूर शख्सियतें सोशल मीडिया में नफरत फैलाने का काम कर रही हैं। बहुत से ऐसे लोग भी होंगे जो मुझे पसंद ना करते हों और भले ही मेरी आलोचना करें लेकिन एक बात है..मैं किसी भी कीमत पर धर्म और जाति के नाम पर इस तरह की नफरत बर्दाश्त नहीं करूंगा। जो लोग ऐसा कर रहे हैं वो भी एक तरह का नस्लवाद है..मैं इन लोगों से निपटने के लिए तैयार हूं।

अश्विन की ये ट्वीट काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है। लोग उनके इस तरह से आवाज़ उठाने को एक सही और साहसिक कदम बता रहे हैं। लोग उनकी तारीफ करते हुए लिख रहे हैं कि हम में से हर किसी को इस तरह से अपनी आवाज़ जरूर उठानी चाहिए। लोग लिख रहे हैं कि आप एक अच्छे क्रिकेटर तो थे ही अब एक एक अच्छे इंसान के तौर पर भी सामने आ रहे हो।

