Sushma Swaraj: सुषमा स्वराज के निधन से सदमे में क्रिकेट जगत, सहवाग-गंभीर और रैना हुए भावुक

Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday: गौतम गंभीर और सहवाग के अलावा सुरेश रैना, हरभजन सिंह और आकाश चोपड़ा ने भी ट्विटर के जरिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी।

Author नई दिल्ली | August 7, 2019 7:17 AM
भारतीय राजनीतिक में सुषमा स्वराज का योगदान अमर रहेगा। (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday: भारत की पूर्व विदेश मंत्री और देश की दिग्गज नेताओं में से एक सुषमा स्वराज का मंगलवार रात दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया। भारतीय राजनीतिक में उनका योगदान अमर रहेगा। दिल्ली के एम्स अस्पताल में उन्होंने मंगलवार रात को अंतिम सांस ली। सुषमा स्वराज के निधन के बाद पूरा देश शोक में डूब गया। राजनीतिज्ञ के अलावा कई भारतीय क्रिकेटरों ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर सुषमा स्वराज को श्रद्धांजलि दी। बीजेपी सांसद और पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने सुषमा स्वराज के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए लिखा, ‘श्रीमती सुषमा स्वराज के निधन से मैं दुखी हूं। वह एक एक अनुभवी राजनेता के साथ-साथ भाजपा की स्तंभ थीं। वह सभी से प्यार करती थी। वह हमेशा दूसरों की मदद के लिए तैयार रहा करती थी। उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ मेरी संवेदना जुड़ी हुई है। भारतीय राजनीति को सुषमा स्वराज के रूप में बड़ा झटका लगा है।’ वहीं पूर्व ओपनर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने लिखा, ‘#SushmaSwaraj जी के परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना।’

गौतम गंभीर और सहवाग के अलावा सुरेश रैना, हरभजन सिंह और आकाश चोपड़ा ने भी ट्विटर के जरिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स के अलावा टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा ने भी उनके निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया। अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान सुषमा सोशल मीडिया पर काफी सक्रिय थी। वह विदेशों में बसे भारतीयों से बड़े पैमाने पर बात किया करती। विदेशों में बसे भारतीय को मुश्किल में देख सुषमा तुरंत उनकी मदद के लिए आगे आती।

